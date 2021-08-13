How to make sure that someone actually looks at your resume

Switch on your computer, access a cover letter – a generic one would apply to all – attach your most updated resume, and hit “Send”. Process done. Now, it’s a matter of time before the recruiter or hiring manager gets in touch with you for an interview – after all, you have the qualifications and the experience. Think again.

This process may have been sufficient to get yourself noticed for the right jobs perhaps 15 years ago. But today, the process has gone through a sea of change, says Sabrina Ho, founder and CEO of recruiting company, Half The Sky.

“When I first started out in the recruiting industry, Linkedin wasn’t prominent at all. We also didn’t really use social media tools such as Instagram, Twitter and Facebook for the recruiting process. But all that has changed,” adds the #HerWorldTribe member.

Age of social recruiting

It is not surprising that recruiters and in-house talent acquisition personnel are increasingly searching for candidates on social media, with Linkedin being the most popular.

“Now, it’s the age of social recruiting,” says Sabrina. So how does it work?

“When utilising social media to headhunt, we put in certain keywords and search within those parameters. Majority of the times, those candidates will be passive – employed and not actively searching for a job,” she explains.

Beat the bot

An ATS parses every resume that comes in, and only sends the relevant and most qualified job seeker to the hiring manager – who spends about seven seconds on your resume. So your resume has to be attractive enough to pass the first trial by fire.

First of all, get out of the one-resume-fits-all mindset, says Naomi Pinkerton, head of Human Resources at BHG (Singapore).

“Research the role and make sure you have a good idea of what the requirements are, what the company is looking for – then customise your resume and cover letter so that these areas are highlighted in an obvious way,” says Naomi.

Sabrina refers to it as the “spray and pray approach”. “Many candidates do not tailor their resume to suit the specific job descriptions. As a result, your resume gets screened out in seconds by the ATS bot, so no one gets to see it,” she says.

Fortunately, the ATS bot reads like a human being does – from left to right and top to bottom. So, make sure your resume and cover letter follow a logical sequence, says Naomi.

“List your key achievements for each role, so the hiring manager can see the relevant information quickly.

For managerial roles, it’s important to be clear about the accountabilities you have or have had, as candidates for such roles are commonly expected to have managed complex projects, teams, budgets, and even profit and loss responsibility. So setting all this out clearly can set a resume apart,” she adds. There is also such a thing as too much information.

“Do not highlight your entire 20 years of work history. Work experience beyond the past 10 or 15 years will not be as relevant as your current role. For anything beyond that, it is enough to indicate the important details, such as name of the company, title and location,” says Sabrina.

Connect, network, follow up

Job applications are a waiting game, but there are ways in which candidates can ensure that they stand out. “Right after you send the application, find out who the hiring manager or head of department is and connect with them via Linkedin – make sure to add a polite note with your invite – and follow up,” says Sabrina. This is something that a lot of candidates fail to do, she adds.

Another piece of advice she gives her candidates: Don’t resign without a job offer on the table if you can help it.

“The job search process can easily take three to six months. So, the mental stress will be higher if you are sitting at home and just searching for three to six months before your next job,” she says. Instead, it may be prudent to focus on building your online presence.

Find your brand

PHOTO: Pexels

The first thing to do before starting the process is to identify your “Why”. The answers to that question will help identify the goal behind creating an online presence: Is it to connect with industry peers, find a job, or do you want to present yourself as a subject matter expert? Your responses to each of these questions will determine your strategy, and also the content of what you post, like and forward.

When it comes to your career, your goal is really to brand yourself as an expert in your field – the go-to person your friends or connections would turn to when they have questions about your industry. You also want to show that you’re very willing to share.

Be consistent

PHOTO: Unsplash

The first step to building professional connections is to start posting content on a regular basis. Linkedin would be the first place you should post. You can then can extend it to your personal Facebook and Instagram pages.

Purposeful posts that dip into your area of expertise will increase visibility equally among other professionals on the platform as well as recruiters.

You can also share other people’s content and posts. Liking, adding your viewpoint, or thanking the writer for their insight might get you one step closer to getting acquainted with them. For instance, when someone shares my post, I can see who they are and, if they send me a Linkedin invite after that, I will definitely accept it.

Mind your brand

PHOTO: Pexels

The most important thing to remember is to be very mindful and intentional when it comes to building your brand. Everything you post online, like and comment on, as well as every conversation you have, contributes to your overall image.

Consistency is key from the standpoint of staying true to the brand that you are trying to build. This will help with your Linkedin algorithm, so that you match and pop up in the feed of the people you’re looking to engage with. Your social media image is what you want future employers and professional connections to see.

When it comes to your online branding, it is more of an art than a science. I have this formula of 80/20 – 80 per cent of what you share should be aimed at providing value to your audience, and 20 per cent can be updates about yourself and highlights of your personal achievements.

There are certain data algorithms that you can manipulate, but at the end of the day, it should be about being authentic and providing value.

This article was first published in Her World Online.