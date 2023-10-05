'This is how a marriage should work': Gen Z couple's team effort in handling kids leaves netizens impressed

Some of us have the luxury of respite after ending a long day at work.

For parents with young children, however, it can feel like the real work has just begun.

TikTok user Tiredgenzmom can certainly vouch for that.

She typically ends work at 6pm but a realistic evening routine means that a different kind of "work" takes over, and rest only comes at about 10.30pm.

Last Friday (Sept 29), the young mother gave her TikTok followers a glimpse into what her day looks like once she leaves the office.

The journey home takes an entire hour and she's greeted at the door by her two kids.

Tiredgenzmom didn't dilly-dally for too long and before you know it, she's off to the kitchen to start preparing for dinner.

It was a two-person job with her husband by her side, helping out with the cooking.

Once dinner was ready, the family of four sat around the living room table for some food and quality bonding time.

After a lovely home-cooked meal comes the dreaded chore of washing up the dishes.

Chances are that nobody really enjoys post-dinner clean-ups, but as a young parent living in your own home, there's really no running away from it.

Before having her time to rest, Tiredgenzmom had to first shower her two boys before putting them to bed at about 10pm.

As she focused on that, her husband was doing his part by cleaning the house.

The couple somehow found the energy to have some alone time in the living room, as they enjoyed some YouTube videos together.

Netizens in the comments section were amazed at the level of dedication shown by both parents when it comes to providing for their kids.

One TikTok user noticed how they managed to do so without the need for a domestic helper.

A few users were glad to see her husband playing his part to help out as it's something "not every husband does".

'Lovely, this is how a marriage should work," another netizen commented.

Tiredgenzmom replied that she too has no idea where she finds the energy to be so productive after work.

She added: "I guess it's a mum thing!"

