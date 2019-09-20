How much is a 3-, 4- and 5-room HDB flat renovation in 2019?

PHOTO: Meter Square
Qanvast

If you're planning a renovation or are currently trying your hand at one, you'll know that it's going to take both time and money to turn a 3/4/5-room HDB flat into your dream home.

But how do you know if you have enough of these (limited) resources ready? By taking note of current trends, of course.

To lend you a hand, we've done the research by crunching the numbers from over 600 renovated homes to find out how much, and also how long it takes to make over a flat in Singapore on average.

Here are the numbers for both new and resale HDB flats of various sizes!

1. THE AVERAGE RENOVATION COST FOR NEW HDB FLATS 

PHOTO: Qanvast

It goes without saying that new 5-room HDBs are going to be the priciest to renovate among the three HDB flat sizes, coming in at an average renovation cost of $52,100 for most homes.

On the other hand, it costs about $32,000 and $42,600 respectively to get a brand-new 3-room and 4-room flat renovated.

Expect most of your money to go into carpentry works, which can cost up to $23,700 for three or more new large fixtures (e.g. bedroom wardrobes and kitchen cabinets). So take note BTO owners!

2. THE AVERAGE RENOVATION PERIOD FOR NEW HDB FLATS 

PHOTO: Qanvast

As the saying goes, time is money - so believe it or not, having an idea of how long your renovation will last can help you save some hard-earned cash.

For example, if you're renting a room before your home is ready, having this piece of knowledge could help you estimate your costs better (and possibly, help you set aside a 'rainy day' fund).

In general, renovating a new 3-room BTO apartment in Singapore should take about 6 weeks or even less with minimal renovation work done, 6.5 weeks for a 4-room HDB flat, and 7 weeks for a 5-room home.

3. THE AVERAGE RENOVATION COSTS FOR RESALE HDB FLATS 

PHOTO: Qanvast

On average, depending on the size of your resale HDB home, renovating it will cost you about 25 per cent to 37 per cent more than it would for a brand-new BTO with the same number of rooms.

Renovating a 3-room resale home will cost you about $42,600, whereas it will take close to $58,500 for a 4-room home and $65,200 for a 5-room home.

Some factors that contribute to pricier renovations for resale homes are additional repair/restoration works as well as dismantling/demolishing costs, which can add up to a few extra thousands in the final bill.

4. THE AVERAGE RENOVATION PERIOD FOR RESALE HDB FLATS 

PHOTO: Qanvast

Likewise, renovating a resale flat is going to take more time than for a new HDB home.

In general, when comparing between HDB homes with the same number of rooms, you can expect to wait about one week longer before your resale apartment is ready to move in.

Based on the figures we dug up, renovating a 3-room resale will take 7 weeks on average, 7.5 weeks for a 4-room, and 8 weeks for a 5-room home (or even longer, like in the case of this Ang Mo Kio jumbo flat that took 12 weeks to complete).

5. BONUS: THE MOST POPULAR STYLE AMONG HDB DWELLERS 

PHOTO: Qanvast

While crunching the numbers for this piece, we also took the chance to find out the most popular interior design styles among HDB homeowners!

Based on our findings, it turns out that the Scandinavian look has fallen to third place (since our previous fact-finding piece) with contemporary taking the top spot.

In addition, the mid-century modern look - which traces back to the post-WWII period - seems set to be a trending style among HDB homeowners. Talk about a blast from the past!

This article was first published in Qanvast.

More about
Home works

TRENDING

Taxi driver caused fatal accident after blacking out when tumour in his liver ruptured
Taxi driver caused fatal accident after blacking out when tumour in his liver ruptured
Chris Hemsworth is in Singapore and he&#039;s taking selfies with all his fans
Chris Hemsworth is in Singapore and he's taking selfies with all his fans
Whatever happened to Maggie Cheung, icon of Hong Kong cinema?
Whatever happened to Maggie Cheung, icon of Hong Kong cinema?
Asia least prepared against ageing, automation threats as Singapore leads in region: Study
Asia least prepared against ageing, automation threats as Singapore leads in region: Study
Jolin Tsai nearly bares all at birthday bash
Jolin Tsai nearly bares all at birthday bash
&#039;I felt the impulse to drown myself&#039; after 2010 scandal, says Jesseca Liu&#039;s ex Fan Chih-wei
'I felt the impulse to drown myself' after 2010 scandal, says Jesseca Liu's ex Fan Chih-wei
6 ways to save electricity in Singapore with the air conditioner on
6 ways to save electricity in Singapore with the air conditioner on
Rain and Kim Tae Hee welcome another &#039;little princess&#039;
Rain and Kim Tae Hee welcome another 'little princess'
Bad taste: Michelin-starred restaurant Iggy&#039;s gets called out for questionable innuendo on Instagram
Bad taste: Michelin-starred restaurant Iggy's gets called out for questionable innuendo on Instagram
74-year-old woman in India hospitalised after giving birth to twins, husband suffers heart attack
74-year-old woman in India hospitalised after giving birth to twins, husband suffers heart attack
Weekend planner Sept 21-22: Downtown East&#039;s new karaoke outlet with 15 themed rooms, F1 Grand Prix&#039;s return &amp; other fun activities
50% off Downtown East's new karaoke outlet with 15 themed rooms, F1 Grand Prix's return & other fun activities this weekend
Gear up with our survival guide to queueing up for the new iPhone 11
Gear up with our survival guide to queueing up for the new iPhone 11

LIFESTYLE

Can surgical masks be worn on both sides, and which side guards against the haze?
Can surgical masks be worn on both sides, and which side guards against the haze?
Ask a doctor: Can contact lenses get lost in my eyes?
Ask a doctor: Can contact lenses get lost in my eyes?
5 common mistakes of first-time HDB home-buyers in Singapore
5 common mistakes of first-time HDB home-buyers in Singapore
2,700 free Hershey’s McFlurries up for grabs &amp; other deals this week
2,700 free Hershey’s McFlurries up for grabs & other deals this week

Home Works

How much is a 3-, 4- and 5-room HDB flat renovation in 2019?
How much is a 3-, 4- and 5-room HDB flat renovation in 2019?
No time for a full reno? Try these 4 cheap and quick home upgrades instead
No time for a full reno? Try these 4 cheap and quick home upgrades instead
How to keep your home clean and fresh even with pets around
How to keep your home clean and fresh even with pets around
House tour: The Punggol home with a periodic table display
House tour: The Punggol home with a periodic table display

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

China grandma sues son and daughter-in-law for $27k in child support, netizens can&#039;t pick a side
China grandma sues son and daughter-in-law for $27k in child support, netizens can't pick a side
Blow away your grey haze-filled days with these haze-inspired blues
Blow away your grey haze-filled days with these haze-inspired blues
Broken IV needle found at Tampines playground, says man
Broken IV needle found at Tampines playground, says man
Jay Chou&#039;s new MV is full of surprises — we break it down for you
Jay Chou's new MV is full of surprises — we break it down for you

SERVICES