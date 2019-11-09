How much do you need to buy your first home in Singapore?

We've simplified the 2019 prices for a BTO flat, resale flat, executive condominium, and private condominiums in Singapore.

If you've been thinking about buying a flat in Singapore, you might have felt confused and overwhelmed about the fees and costs involved. In this article, we get down to brass tacks. Here's what you realistically need in the bank to buy your first house, and what other expenses to prepare for.

Be sure to also read up on the latest Enhanced CPF Housing Grants and higher income ceilings for both families and singles looking to qualify for housing grants, which take effect on 11 Sep 2019.

HOW MUCH DOES IT COST TO BUY A HOME IN SINGAPORE?

The costs of properties can vary significantly, based on factors such as location, facilities, surrounding amenities (like MRT station) and age or condition of the unit.

There will always be the occasional neighbourhood or unit in which the price is much higher or lower than the norm.

These are general estimates only:

2019 PROPERTY PRICES IN SINGAPORE BTO Flats (Non-Mature Districts) BTO Flats

(Mature Districts) Resale Flats Executive Condominiums Private Condominiums Studio/One-Room – – – Approx. $420,000 to $560,000 Approx. $600,000 to $700,000 Two-Room – – – Approx. $640,000 to $720,000 Approx. $800,000 to $900,000 Three-Room $150,000 to $190,000 $200,000 to $300,000 $350,000 to $380,000 Approx.$776,000 to $960,000 Approx. $970,000 to $1.2 mn Four-Room $295,000 to $350,000 $290,000 to $320,000 $420,000 to $550,000 Approx $1.12mn to $1.4mn Approx. $1.4mn to $1.8mn Five-Room $390,000 to $500,000 $400,000 to $550,000 $520,000 to $700,000 Approx $1.6mn to $1.76mn Approx. $2mn to $2.2mn Penthouse – – – Usually a minimum of $1.9mn Usually a minimum price of $3mn

WHY ARE RESALE FLATS MORE EXPENSIVE?

A resale flat costs more because home prices tend to appreciate over time. A resale flat also means there is no wait time (you may have to wait two to three years for a BTO flat to be finished).

There may be more amenities built up around the flat, as it has been around longer. This is also a reason why BTO flats in mature estates are more expensive than those in non-mature estates.

For resale flats, there may be a premium on top of the actual flat price. This is called the Cash Over Valuation (COV). This varies significantly in different estates, from zero COV (no premium) to large amounts like $50,000.

In extreme cases, there have been "million dollar flats" resulting from sky high COVs. The current record holder is a maisonette in Bishan, which sold for a COV of $250,000 in 2014 at a record $1.05 million.

PRIVATE CONDOMINIUMS VS EXECUTIVE CONDOMINIUMS