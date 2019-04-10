How much does it cost to visit the world's best bars?

Singapore is no stranger to great bars, with iconic spots such as Manhattan and Atlas.

But where does one go if they are outside of Singapore and are in the mood for similarly high quality libations?

PHOTO: ValueChampion

For travellers who are more interested in mixology rather than gastronomy, we analysed the cost of visiting the top bars in the world.

AMERICAN BAR, LONDON

The two best bars of 2018, the Dandelyan and American Bar, are both in London.

However, as the Dandelyan has closed and has been renovated and reinvented as the Lyaness (which has not yet been ranked), we will focus on the world's runner-up, the American Bar.

Located in the Savoy hotel, the American Bar is the oldest cocktail bar in Britain.

It features 'American Style' drinks, all inspired by classic songs like the Beatles' "Here Comes the Sun", David Bowie's "Space Oddity" and "Heartbreak Hotel" by Elvis.

These cocktails cost an average of 35 GBP (S$42.75). For comparison, these cocktails are 70 per cent more expensive than cocktails at Singapore's Manhattan and Atlas.

PHOTO: ValueChampion

There are also vintage cocktails for those who want to splurge. Prices for most of the vintage cocktails are marked as market price, meaning they will change based on the time of your visit.

As a hint of the pricing of these selections, this section includes a $5,000 cocktail that uses an 1858 Sazerac de Forge (a French cognac).

Lastly, those who don't drink alcohol can still indulge. American Bar offers a range of non-alcoholic cocktails, which typically cost about 13 GBP.

THE NOMAD, NEW YORK

New York, like Singapore and London, has its own share of famous bars.

The best bar of 2018 from New York is The NoMad. Located in the luxury NoMad Hotel, it offers a selection of cocktails, beers, wines and spirits.

The cocktails are classic with an inventive twist, created by the award-winning mixologist, Leo Robitschek. They cost an average of US$19 (~S$27), which is fairly on par with top bars in Singapore.

There are also cheaper beers and $15 non-alcoholic cocktail options.

PHOTO: ValueChampion

The NoMad can be a great option for those who like to eat while they drink, as it offers a full dining menu that has everything from fries to a steak entree.

THE CLUMSIES, ATHEN

When one thinks of Athens, they typically imagine a city full of thousands of years of still-standing history.

However, the Clumsies in Athens is a relatively new addition to Athens that has been rising in ranking since 2015.