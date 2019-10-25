How much in GST vouchers (cash, U-Save, MediSave) will I be getting in 2019?

This article was first published on 22 May 2019 and has been updated to include additional information on the Bicentennial benefits.

While the exact date of the increase of Goods & Service Tax (GST) to 9 per cent has not yet been set, what's certain is the slew of offset measures announced in Budget 2019 to help Singaporeans cope with the rising cost of living.

In addition, this year marks Singapore's Bicentennial year. Along with festivities and celebrations comes expanded GSV Voucher benefits.

Here's everything you need to know about how much you can look forward to receiving later this year when the bulk of GST Voucher benefits are given out.

OVERVIEW OF THE GST VOUCHER SCHEME