How much a home gym costs in Singapore

Contrary to what the pushy salespeople at Virgin Active or Fitness First would have you believe, that $300 monthly gym membership is, in fact, completely optional.

That’s right! No one has actually put a gun to your head and made you cough up a significant chunk of your income for the privilege of queueing up endlessly for the squat rack and bathing in a communal shower. You did it to yourself.

And guess what? It’s actually possible to set up a home gym, tailored just for you (NO QUEUES, EVER!), right in the comfort of your HDB flat.

I’m going to tell you about what you need, where to get the gear, how much everything would cost, and the benefits as well as potential trade-offs of working out at home.

Wait, explain to me WHY you would set up a home gym?

Uh… Have you looked at the price of big chain gym memberships lately? How about the rates at boutique gyms like Ritual?

Okay, let’s say you think $250 a month is a reasonable amount to pay for fitness. Fair enough. Health is wealth, right?

But think about it. You pay $3,000 a year and you still have to wait at least 30 to 45 minutes each time for the good gym equipment and the shower.

After that you have to spend another $20 on a hasty protein bowl because you’re too hungry to wait till you get home to cook dinner. (That’s an extra $3,000 a year, if you do it thrice a week.)

Set up a home gym instead, and your fitness regimen will look like this:

Get home from work.

Put on your workout clothes. Can be your ugly singlet and FBTs or your skankiest crop top and booty shorts, because no one can see.

Stretch and warm up while playing on your favourite music – NOT that Maroon 5 crap the gym is always blasting.

No need to queue, just start working out right away.

Work out at your own pace without feeling like people are staring at you waiting for you to finish your set. Or weird creeps mansplaining fitness stuff to you.

You’re done in 45 minutes, as planned.

Walk your sweaty self down to the kopitiam and eat $3 ban mian for dinner. Or cook yourself a steak and make a gin and tonic. Whatever tickles your fancy.

Take a shower in your clean personal bathroom and go to sleep.

Best of all? It’ll cost you all of $1,000 to $1,500 – half the price of your annual gym membership. And you only need to pay once.

Of course, there are downsides to working out at home. The primary thing is motivation: It can be really hard to get into the “zone” when your sofa/bed is just a few metres away. That can be overcome (somewhat) by making your home gym as conducive as possible, but your mileage may vary.

What do you need to set up a home gym in Singapore?

The beauty of a home gym is that it’s entirely up to you what equipment you want. And you can make your decision based on what you personally like (subject, of course, to your budget).

If you’ve been lifting free weights at the gym, such as with a programme like Stronglifts 5×5, you’ll know how simple and low-tech it is. No fancy machines needed, just:

Barbell & weight plates

Squat rack

Bench

If you’re into HIIT exercises such as the BBG workout or Ritual Gym-style, your equipment needs are even more minimal:

Kettlebells or dumbbells

Pull-up bar

TRX suspension trainer

Plyometric box

Other things to consider are:

Flooring (like a gym mat to protect your actual floor) & mirrors

Anything else you’d like to add, e.g. battle ropes, punching bag, yoga mat1.

1. Barbell & weight plates (budget $200 to $300)

Barbells come in a wide variety of weights, lengths and sizes – which do you choose?

For beginners to lifting who aren’t too fussed about creating their own modular weight system, it can be quite cost-effective to buy a barbell set together with weights. For example, this barbell comes with 65kg of weight plates and costs $189.

It’s important to note the weight limit, though. You may not be able to simply slap on an extra 20kg of weights on this thing, because a barbell for home use may not support that much.

Also, check that it comes with sufficiently small weight plates (the smallest should be 1.25kg at most) because you will need them to increase your lifts safely. If your budget allows, it helps to get a set of what’s called “fractional weight plates”, but these are optional.

Powerlifting purists who do lots of deadlifts and heavy squats would want to skip the barbell set and invest in a proper Olympic barbell instead. These are what gyms use because they’re standardised and can handle much heavier loads. You can buy an Olympic barbell for about $50 on Lazada.

You’ll need to choose the weight plates to go with the barbell too. There are even more options here because the price varies hugely with the quality and material of the plates.

Metal plates are the cheapest (starting from about $4 for the smallest, 1.25kg) but you’ll need to make sure your floor is sufficiently protected.

For heavier weights, you might want to spend more on for rubber-coated plates (from $6.50 for 2.5kg) or bumper plates (from $18 for 5kg) which are safer for your floors and are less likely to startle your downstairs neighbours.

DirectHomeGym has a good selection of weight plates of different types.

2. Squat rack or power rack (budget $700 to $800)

This will most likely be the bulkiest item in your home gym, but honestly, it’s not THAT big – it’s about the size of a wardrobe and you can keep all your gear in it.

If you lift heavy, check the specs of your power rack to make sure that it can support the weight you want to lift.

3. Weights bench (budget $60 to $100)

PHOTO: Decathlon.sg

If you’re trying to target your chest and arms, you definitely need a weights bench for bench presses and the like.

While you might be tempted to use that old Ikea shoe bench to start with, eventually you’ll probably want to buy a proper bench for better stability, comfort, and ability to support heavy weights without creaking alarmingly.

Benches are relatively cheap compared to the other items on the list, but you will still need to budget for it. The most basic one costs $60 from Decathlon. Multi-position benches also exist, but these are more for dumbbell work, so it’s optional.

One extra benefit of having a good solid bench is that you can use it in HIIT exercises such as tricep dips and step-ups.

4. Kettlebells or dumbbells (budget $100)

PHOTO: Decathlon.sg

Go to any gym and you’ll see people dicking around with dumbbells, even though they’re actually kind of unstable and can be dangerous to use (hello, wrist injuries).

That said, having a couple of small free weights around is useful for targeting and activating small muscle groups.

Dumbbells are by far the cheapest option. Instead of getting a bazillion of these and cluttering up your home, you can opt for the kind that looks like miniature barbells so you can customise the weight on each bar. Decathlon sells them at $35 per set, so that’s $70 if you want a pair.

Kettlebells seem like just the trendier version of dumbbells, but they work your body differently. It’s more dynamic: You engage many different muscle groups when swinging or lifting them, and kettlebell exercises can get your heart rate up.

The cheapest place to get them is, again, Decathlon, which sells them for $18 (4kg) to $80 (20kg). You can start with just 1 or 2.

5. Pull-up bar (budget $20)