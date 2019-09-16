How much it costs to be a part of a wedding in SG

When we think about the money we spend to attend a wedding, we think about the amount we tuck inside a cash envelope. But there's a lot more costs behind attending an event like that-they're just not very explicit.

So we've done the homework for you and tabulated how much it really costs you to be a part of a wedding in Singapore: whether as a guest at a local or destination wedding or a bridesmaid. Read on to find out how much money you spend in the name of celebrating true love.

AS A WEDDING GUEST IN SINGAPORE

PHOTO: The New Paper

Taking a Grab to and from the event? Expect to spend about $30 on transport alone.

To be fair, we arrived at this amount by using Tampines as the starting point for the journey, because according to a 2018 census by Singstat, Tampines has the highest number of citizens in the 25-29 year old range.

Note: These are GrabShare rides leaving at 4.15pm (assuming it's a 5pm banquet) and departing at 11pm on a Saturday.

CHIJMES: $12-$16 there; $9-$11 back

The White Rabbit: $13-$17 there; $12-$15 back

The St. Regis: $13-$16 there; $11-$14 back

It's hard to calculate petrol and potential ERP costs if you're driving, but the least we've got to account for are parking fees. Plus, some locations offer valet parking.

Chijmes valet: $4 entry, additional $4/hour from 6pm onwards

Shangri-la valet: $8 entry after 6pm

The sky's the limit when it comes to how much you want to spend on your outfit. But if you're budget-conscious, stores such as Love, Bonito have a collection that are wedding guest-appropriate, with prices starting at $46 for a dress.

According to wedding-planning website The Knot, the average cost of a wedding guest's outfit is $130.

Rule of thumb: The more familiar you are with the couple, the bigger your cash gift should be. Ideally, the amount in the envelope should at least cover what the couple spent to have you at their wedding.

To figure out how much you should contribute, calculate how much each table costs and divide by the number of seats at each table. MoneySmart broke down the rate per head for various types of wedding:

$150 - $293 for a Chinese wedding (includes ceremony + dinner)

$30 - $50 for a Malay wedding

$50 - $80 for an Indian wedding

$40 - $50 for a church wedding with no banquet

AS A GUEST AT A DESTINATION WEDDING

Based on the average prices displayed on SkyScanner, a return flight costs:

$370 to Bali

$180 to Krabi

$100 to Kuala Lumpur

The couple may secure a reasonable rate for guests at their suggested hotel, but if the room block rates are still too expensive, or you simply want to stay somewhere else, then you'll need to start looking early to score the best prices.

Bali: $63 per night at a 3-star hotel; $144 per night at a 4-star hotel; $358 per night at a 5-star hotel

Krabi: $59 per night at a 3-star hotel; $107 per night at a 4-star hotel; $339 per night at a 5-star hotel

Kuala Lumpur: $57 at a 3-star hotel; $93 at a 4-star hotel; $155 per night at a 5-star hotel

According to Value Champion, the average price of a mid-range meal in ASEAN countries costs $13.

AS A BRIDESMAID

A quick Google search for engagement party gifts will tell you that the most common gifts are those that border on the cheesy side, such as these fun matching Mr. & Mrs. mugs from Kate Spade at $84, or this wedding planner from Etsy for $23.20.