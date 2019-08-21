A common question asked among many Singaporeans is, "How much savings should I have by xx years old?"

Mostly, Singaporeans just ask this because they want to know if they're above or below the median. But the answer is not so straightforward, and varies among individuals in Singapore depending on personal circumstances.

How much savings should I have at 35 in Singapore?

As a bare minimum, the correct amount to have saved up - at any age - is 6 months of your income. Any amount beyond this should be redirected into your investment portfolio or retirement fund. This is because savings are mean to remain in liquid cash, ready to use during emergencies, whereas investments are more illiquid and for the long-term.

So if you have an income of $5,000 a month, your "savings" are generally adequate if you have at least $30,000 saved up. Note that your CPF doesn't count, as it's not savings you can immediately draw on. A recent survey by OCBC says 51 per cent of Singaporeans don't have enough savings to last 6 months.

HERE'S AN ALTERNATIVE WAY TO LOOK AT IT:

The typical Singaporean makes around $4,183 a month (median income as of June 2018). After CPF, this comes to about $3,346. Assuming you save 20 per cent of this (an average savings amount), you would stash away $669 a month.

Let's say you've saved this amount since you started working at the age of 25. You use a standard bank account, with an interest rate of around 0.125 per cent (you don't put the savings in a fixed deposit, as you want to be able to use it immediately in an emergency). Pro tip: Make use of different types of bank accounts to optimise your savings.

You would have, after 10 years, around $84,410 (not accounting for inflation).