This is how much sleep your child really needs, from newborns to primary schoolers

The amount of sleep every child need at different ages varies.

And kids who are overly tired may not always appear sleepy or sluggish.

Instead, many parents report that the child becomes "overactive" or "high" in the evenings and they have difficulty falling asleep at bedtime, says Dr Theodric Lee, a paediatrician at Thomson Paediatric Centre.

NEWBORNS

Newborns below two months need 14 to 16 hours of sleep, including naps.

BABIES

Babies aged two to 12 months require 12 to 14 hours of shut-eye, including naps.

TODDLERS

Toddlers between one and three years old need 11 to 13 hours of sleep, including naps. If your toddler doesn't want to nap yet gets irritable close to bedtime, follow these strategies.

