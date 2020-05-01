This is how much sleep your child really needs, from newborns to primary schoolers

PHOTO: Pixabay
Young Parents

The amount of sleep every child need at different ages varies.

And kids who are overly tired may not always appear sleepy or sluggish.

Instead, many parents report that the child becomes "overactive" or "high" in the evenings and they have difficulty falling asleep at bedtime, says Dr Theodric Lee, a paediatrician at Thomson Paediatric Centre.

NEWBORNS

Newborns below two months need 14 to 16 hours of sleep, including naps.

Should you put Baby to sleep on her tummy? Here's what the experts say.

If you're a new parent, learn how to cope with the lack of sleep once Baby arrives in this article.

BABIES

Babies aged two to 12 months require 12 to 14 hours of shut-eye, including naps.

Worried that Baby still isn't sleeping through the night? Here's what our expert has to say.

Teach your baby to fall asleep on his own with these tips and find out if it is safe to put your newborn to sleep in an air-conditioned room.

If your baby is sleepy during the day yet alert at night, do this.

And learn why this mum insists on co-sleeping with her kids.

TODDLERS

Toddlers between one and three years old need 11 to 13 hours of sleep, including naps. If your toddler doesn't want to nap yet gets irritable close to bedtime, follow these strategies.

Can't get your toddler to sleep in her own room? Try these tips.

And if you're worried about the red-coloured circles under your tot's eyes, read our expert's advice here.

PRESCHOOLERS

Preschoolers aged three to six years old require 10 to 12 hours of sleep, including naps. Does your K1 child still need naps? Here's how to find out.

And if your kid is in K2 and preparing to enter P1, this is how you wean her off naps in the later part of the K2 year.

If you want your child to sleep in her own room, take her furniture shopping so she'll be excited about decorating her own space. Try these cool shops that sell kids' furniture.

PRIMARY SCHOOL CHILD

Once your child is in primary school (ages seven to 12 years), he needs 9 to 11 hours.

Lack of sleep can affect your kid's grades, so check out these sleep snatchers that deprive your child of a good night's rest.

This article was first published in Young Parents.

More about
baby Sleep Children and Youth Tips parenting

