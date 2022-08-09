How much will owning a cat cost you?

Owning a pet is the new trend these days; pets have become more than just pets. Pets are our friends, family member and someone we can depend on. Even though owning a cat is objectively cheaper than a dog, it can still be expensive depending on how much you are willing to spend.

Adopting vs buying pets

Most prospective cat owners will have the dilemma of whether or not they should adopt or buy a pet. In the grand scheme of things, it is better to adopt than to buy as it reduces the load on animal shelters and the number of pets being put down. However, adoption may not be a suitable option for many.

The adoption process is usually quite stringent and involves an application and home visits to ensure your new pet is in a good home.

Location Cost Pet store $600 SPCA $25-$150 Cat Welfare Society $40-$80 Animal Lovers League No fee Causes for Animals $80-$150

Expenses

Quality food

Type of cat food Price Kibble (110g/24H) $55 (3.3kg) Raw (125g/24H) $110 (3.75kg) Canned (120g/24H) $50 (3.6kg) Dry (110g/24H) $48 (3.3kg)

As you can see from the table above, cat food per month would hover in the $40 - $60 range depending on the size of your cat and the type of food you choose.

However, raw cat food is more expensive than the other packaged alternatives. This is due to the shelf life of the food and the higher meat content in raw cat food. Raw cat food is also healthier for your cats as they are natural and contain nutrients found in raw food.

PHOTO: Pexels

Cat litter

An average-sized cat litter would be around 34cmx50cmx18cm. If you fill around 2.5in of cat litter clumping, you will need 10,795cm^3 of clumping.

The average cost of a 10L bag of sand/clay kitty litter is $8, paper and natural litter are slightly more expensive, around $14 for a 7L bag and crystal litter costs even more at around $10 for a 5L bag.

All in all, this averages to $1.50 per litre of cat litter. If you change your clumping material every fortnight, you will need 21,590cm3 of clumping, which is 21.59L and $32.39 per month.

Flea and tick

Flea and tick prevention come in many varying forms, from sprays to collared accessories. The spray bottle variation starts from $17 for a 100ml bottle.

Another popular item is the flea and tick collars. This collar contains the active ingredients that will prevent fleas and ticks from sticking onto your cat. They usually cost $4 and up but other variations that we see can reach up to $100. These collars can last six - 24 months for differing products as advertised by the manufacturer.

Medical

PHOTO: Pexels

You will need to make sure your cat has the proper vaccinations, receives routine medical and dental care and is sterilised. The core four-in-one vaccination costs an average of $40, while other vaccines such as the Feline Immunodeficiency Virus, rabies and Feline Leukaemia vaccines, cost between $40-$50.

Sterilisation costs an average of $210 and is typically 40 per cent cheaper for male cats than female cats. You should also take your cat in for a general medical and dental check-up depending on its age.

Kittens and elderly cats will require more frequent medical attention (a few times a year), while adult cats are fine with an annual check-up. You should also be sure to microchip your cat after purchase. Microchipping a cat costs between $50 and $90 in Singapore.

Medical procedure Average cost Basic health check $45 Core vaccination four-in-one $39 Feline Immunodeficiency Virus $50 Feline Leukaemia Vaccination (FeLV) $43 Rabies $43 Dental scaling $191 Sterilisation $210 Microchipping $50-$90

Grooming

Basic grooming services can cost $60 and up while the full grooming service can cost $90 and up. The frequency of grooming varies, with some needing more while others can do with less. On average, cats should be groomed every four to six weeks.

You can perform basic grooming activities for your cats by simply buying the equipment needed. However, not all cat owners have the time to do it on their own.

Toys Simple cat toys can be bought relatively cheaply online from $5 to $10. According to our research, the average annual cost of toys runs to $46. This includes the $11.60 to $35 you may need to spend for a scratching post.

PHOTO: Pexels

Cat-proofing

Cat proofing can be done simply with a few actions around the house. The main thing you may spend money on would be barricading your doors and a space for the cat to stay in your house. These can be done with some DIY or purchased online for under $100.

Total cost

If you were to adopt a cat from SPCA, you are looking at paying $246 for the initial fees. This includes the SPCA fee, microchipping and cat toys.

If you were to choose a more budget option for food and cat litter while not compromising on immunisation, you should be spending $1,585.48 per year if you choose to groom your cat yourself and $2,125.48 if you opt for professional pet groomers. This can be more expensive if you choose to feed your cat raw food.

Pet insurance

So now you have your cat and know what the cost of owning a cat is. However, what if your cat falls sick and requires an expensive medical procedure?

This can cost thousands of dollars and add to your expenses. In this case, you should purchase pet insurance to protect your pet and ensure that they are able to get the quality healthcare they need.

HappyTails Purrfect pet insurance

HappyTails Purrfect Annual premium* $280.19 Deductible $250 Coinsurance 20 per cent-40 per cent Annual limit $5,000 Surgical limit $3,800 Chemotherapy $1,200 Room & board $380 Third-Party liability $250,000

Here is why Aon's HappyTails Purrfect Pet Insurance is one of the best pet insurance in Singapore for cats.

PHOTO: Pexels

Cat owners may find the most value out of Aon's HappyTails Purrfect plan. It has a $5,000 annual limit in aggregate that provides a $3,800 surgical limit — higher than any other pet insurance plan that offers cat coverage.

You will receive expense coverage for your cat’s medically necessary surgeries which includes diagnostic tests, drugs, dressings and vet fees. Furthermore, you will receive up to $1,200 of chemotherapy coverage and $250,000 of third-party liability coverage.

While its annual premium of $261.86 for a typical domestic short-hair (subject to change due to age) can be three times more expensive than other cat insurance plans on the market, the coverage you get for the price can make it a better value option for cat owners prioritising medical coverage.

Liberty PetCare insurance

Standard plan Enhanced plan Superior plan Annual premium $350 $450 $750 Injury deductible $50 $50 $50 Liability deductible $500 $500 $500 Non-surgical illness co-pay 50 per cent 50 per cent 50 per cent Surgical illness co-pay 30 per cent 30 per cent 30 per cent Accidental death $1,000 $2,000 $3,000 Accidental injury $500 $750 $3,000 Theft (cats cxcluded) $300 $500 $1,250 Illness (non-nurgical) $500 $750 $3,000 Illness (surgical) $1,500 $2,000 $10,000 Third party Liability $100,000 $250,000 $500,000

Here is why Liberty PetCare Insurance is one of the most comprehensive pet insurance in Singapore.

Pet owners without budgetary constraints may find Liberty's PetCare plans to be a good match. Though the plans are the priciest on the market, they are the only plans to offer both medical and accident coverage.

Furthermore, all breeds of cats and dogs are covered, unlike some plans which may exclude certain breeds from coverage.

PHOTO: Pexels

You can purchase this plan for pets as young as eight weeks old (the youngest eligibility on the market), with coverage continuing until the pet turns 13 years old.

In terms of coverage, all plans provide accidental death and injury, theft, and surgical/non-surgical medical coverage. However, it is important to note that there is a 50 per cent co-insurance for non-surgical medical bills and 30 per cent co-insurance for surgical bills.

Conclusion

Cats can be cute stress-relievers and the perfect companion for you. However, like humans, cats do fall sick and some may require more expensive treatment. As cat lovers, you would want the best for our cats. Get a pet insurance now to remove your worry about spending thousands on your cat’s medical treatment. To know more about which pet insurance is suitable for you, click here!

ALSO READ: The true cost of pet ownership in Singapore: Are you ready?

This article was first published in ValueChampion.