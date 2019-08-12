How to name a baby: 10 dos and dont's

When Hubby and I found out that we were expecting a boy, we were ecstatic. But what popped into my mind immediately was a stream of names that I didn't want to associate my precious with.

Specifically, names of lousy ex-boyfriends, the office loudmouth, the nasty ex-client…

"So, have you thought of a name for your little one?" friends and relatives would ask. And each time the husband said that "we" were going to name him Tom, I'd cringe.

He'd reasoned that the name was short and sweet, and reminded him of our talented choirmaster. I, on the other hand, could only associate the name with a creepy salesman who once tried to date me.

When the 32nd week rolled by without us having agreed on a name, I was certain that by the time it came to having my crotch shaved at the operating table, our baby would still be called, well, Baby.

But by some miracle, the name Jude popped up during a family dinner the following week, with Dad announcing that it was a great name for his new grandson. And that was it.

I loved the name and the husband couldn't disagree with his father-in-law, could he?

If you're currently drawing up your baby's name list, here are 10 tips to help you along.

DO CONSIDER YOUR FAMILY NAME AND SUBSEQUENT INITIALS

Some given names just don't go well with certain surnames and, in some cases, you can end up with unfortunate initials if you aren't careful. Imagine the horror if Junior's nametag read "S.O. Tong".

Not only would he be the butt of jokes in school, but his army mates would probably be merciless, too.

DO PUT YOURSELF IN YOUR CHILD'S SHOES