How often should you wash your bedding and pillows?

You spend a lot of time on your bed. But have you asked yourself, "When was the last time I washed my sheets?"

In a very small amount of time, your sheets can get covered with dead skin cells, sebum from the skin, even saliva and sweat. Case in point, according to the American Academy of Dermatology (AAD), humans shed between 30,000 and 40,000 skin cells every day. Wow, that's huge!

And while your growth can be impressive, it does not do any good on your sheets as it becomes a dust mite paradise. Yes, where there are dead skin cells, dust mites follow.

These minuscule critters feast on your dead skin cells and your unwashed sheets are basically a buffet to these mites. This gross yet alarming fact is why it is important to wash your bedding and pillows.

SO, THE QUESTION IS, HOW MANY TIMES SHOULD YOU WASH YOUR BEDDING?

You should wash your sheets and other bedding at least once every two weeks. But if you are kinda active and tend to sweat a lot, you should try washing it once a week.