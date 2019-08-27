How often should you wash your bedding and pillows?

PHOTO: Pixabay
Cromly

You spend a lot of time on your bed. But have you asked yourself, "When was the last time I washed my sheets?"

In a very small amount of time, your sheets can get covered with dead skin cells, sebum from the skin, even saliva and sweat. Case in point, according to the American Academy of Dermatology (AAD), humans shed between 30,000 and 40,000 skin cells every day. Wow, that's huge!

And while your growth can be impressive, it does not do any good on your sheets as it becomes a dust mite paradise. Yes, where there are dead skin cells, dust mites follow.

These minuscule critters feast on your dead skin cells and your unwashed sheets are basically a buffet to these mites. This gross yet alarming fact is why it is important to wash your bedding and pillows.

SO, THE QUESTION IS, HOW MANY TIMES SHOULD YOU WASH YOUR BEDDING?

You should wash your sheets and other bedding at least once every two weeks. But if you are kinda active and tend to sweat a lot, you should try washing it once a week.

Also, if you are allergic to dust mites, might as well consider washing your sheets at least once a week in water with a temperature of at least 130 degrees Fahrenheit to kill the dust mites.

But if you are sick or someone in your family is having sniffles, sheets and bedding should be changed as soon as you feel better to prevent contracting it again.

Kill the germs by using water with a temperature between 140 and 150 degrees Fahrenheit or use the highest heat setting on your dryer.

AND DON'T FORGET YOUR PILLOWS!

You might think that since you have pillowcases, your pillows don't need washing. Sweat, dust, allergens, as well as skin cells, can still cling onto your pillow so better wash it once every six months.

WHAT WILL HAPPEN IF YOU DON'T?

Not washing your sheets and pillows often may not do so much on your health but can disrupt your skin's ecosystem because of the bacteria it can attract.

Since it's not being washed, it can be a breeding ground for microorganisms that might cause imbalance to your skin's health. It can cause you skin issues such as acne, inflammation, or worse, eczema.

Also, dust mites can trigger allergic reactions such as runny nose, sneezing, and other discomforts that might disrupt your good night's sleep.

This article was first published in Cromly.

