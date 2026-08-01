How to park like a pro: Parking tips every new driver should know

For many new drivers, parking can feel more stressful than driving on the road itself. Whether it's reverse parking between two cars, squeezing into a tight lot or attempting parallel parking, it's completely normal to feel nervous during your first few months behind the wheel.

The good news is that parking is a skill that improves with practice. By learning the right techniques and avoiding a few common mistakes, you'll become more confident every time you get behind the wheel.

Here are some practical parking tips every new driver in Singapore should know.

Adjust your mirrors before you start driving

Good parking begins before you even leave your driveway. Properly adjusted side mirrors and rear-view mirrors give you a clearer view of your surroundings and help reduce blind spots.

While parking cameras and sensors are useful, they should never replace your mirrors or shoulder checks.

Reverse parking is often the easier option

Many new drivers prefer driving into a parking lot head first, but reverse parking is often the better choice.

Reversing into a lot gives you greater control when positioning your car and provides better visibility when leaving the parking space later. It also reduces the risk of reversing blindly into moving traffic.

Take your time, use your mirrors and make small steering adjustments rather than rushing the manoeuvre.

Don't rely entirely on your parking camera

Parking cameras are excellent driving aids, but they don't show everything.

Objects outside the camera's field of view, low kerbs and approaching pedestrians may not always be visible on the screen. Always check your mirrors and look over your shoulders before completing the manoeuvre.

Think of your parking camera as an extra pair of eyes rather than your only guide.

Take your time

One of the biggest mistakes new drivers make is feeling pressured by vehicles waiting behind them.

If another driver is waiting, remain calm and continue parking safely. Most motorists understand that everyone was once a beginner.

It's far better to take a few extra seconds than rush and accidentally hit another vehicle or kerb.

Practise parallel parking regularly

Although you may not use it every day, parallel parking remains an important skill.

Practising in quieter areas or empty parking spaces helps you build confidence without the pressure of busy traffic. The more often you practise, the more natural the manoeuvre becomes.

Leave enough space on both sides

When parking, try to position your car as close to the centre of the parking lot as possible.

Leaving adequate space on both sides makes it easier for you and neighbouring drivers to enter and exit their vehicles while reducing the risk of accidental door dings.

If the car beside you is parked poorly, consider finding another parking space if one is available.

Check before opening your doors

Once you've parked, don't immediately swing your door open.

Always check your mirrors and surroundings for passing cyclists, motorcyclists, pedestrians or approaching vehicles before exiting your car. A quick look can prevent unnecessary accidents and damage.

Use your parking brake

After shifting into Park or selecting first gear or reverse for manual cars, remember to engage the parking brake before leaving your vehicle.

This helps prevent unintended vehicle movement, especially when parked on slopes.

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This article was first published in Motorist.