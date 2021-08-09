How to pay for ERP and parking charges without a Nets cashcard

Technological advancement, coupled with the ever-changing demand of consumers, has prompted companies to develop innovative payment methods. This includes converging payment methods like debit/credit cards and leveraging current smartphone features to streamline the user experience.

These alternatives provide consumers with greater convenience, and additional benefits such as the 'Earn as you spend' reward system.

NETS Cashcard

PHOTO: Facebook/NETS.SG

For the past 26 years, NETS Cashcard was the conventional payment solution. This familiar payment mode is used for both ERP and parking payment. The only available payment solution for vehicles equipped with first generation in-vehicle units (IUs) is the NETS Cashcard.

Unfortunately, the NETS Cashcard is phasing out in time by its successor - The NETS Motoring Card.

For ERP payment: Insert into IU for auto-detection.

For parking payment: At the carpark gantry, insert NETS Cashcard into the IU if auto-detection is available. If auto-detection is unavailable, insert NETS Cashcard into the card reader instead.