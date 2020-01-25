How to play with your baby: 10 mistakes to avoid

How do you play with your baby? Baby play time is a precious time for you to bond with your little one as he learns through exploration and sensory activities. But are you doing it right?

Here are 10 baby play myths that parents often believe, and what you should do instead.

BABY PLAY MYTH #1: PLAY IS JUST A WAY TO KEEP MY LITTLE ONE BUSY SO I CAN DO MY THING

There are so many more benefits than that, says Carrie Lupoli, a parenting consultant and ambassador for Fisher-Price. Play is a real booster to your baby's cognitive, physical and social emotional skills.

Besides buying toys, you can expose your child to fun activities such as sand play, pretend play, arts and crafts, and sports, shares Stacy Yeo, the principal of Brighton Montessori Preschool at River Valley.

"Unfortunately, most parents don't give enough importance to playtime and fail to realise that play is fundamental to a child's development," the principal observes. They tend to think that if their kid is really learning through fun, they need to see results, such as their little one being able to speak better.

Quips Carrie: "If parents recognise that play is really child's work, then they'd get them to play more than doing anything else!"

BABY PLAY MYTH #2: RATTLES, ACTIVITY GYMS AND BOOKS IN PASTEL COLOURS ARE COMFORTING TO LOOK AT

Your newborn's vision is fuzzy at first, and his sense of colour is not yet developed, says Carrie.

High-contrast black, white and red toys will help stimulate his visual development and gain his attention. And, remember, he loves faces - so get up-close and talk to him!

BABY PLAY MYTH #3: IF BABY CAN WALK, HE SHOULD STOP CRAWLING

Your little one should be encouraged to crawl during play to strengthen his hands, shoulders and legs; he's still developing his coordination and gross motor skills. "Gyms and playgrounds with tunnels are a great way to get your child crawling," says Stacy.

BABY PLAY MYTH #4: MY TODDLER CAN'T FIGURE OUT THE JIGSAW PUZZLE, SO I'LL HELP HIM OUT WITH ONE OR TWO PIECES