How to (politely) say no to his mother when wedding planning

Let's face it: mother-in-laws can be difficult. Planning a wedding with your future mother-in-law and her unsolicited opinion is a pretty standard occurrence. Ivy Chin, Chief Wedding Planner at Dream Wedding, says it's very normal for the bride and her MIL to disagree about wedding planning.

In fact, she even once had a client who was notably sullen during the wedding ceremony because of tension between her and her MIL. That's when she had to step in.

"All parents love their children, so I emphasised to the bride that no matter what your MIL has done, she has done it based on goodwill towards you and your husband," recounts Ivy, adding that the bride's mood lifted after that.

HOW TO REACH A CONSENSUS

So how do you reach an agreement without ruining your wedding or damaging the relationship with your in-laws? Cindy Leong, Relationship Coach at Relationship Studio, advises not going head-on with the MIL in any way.