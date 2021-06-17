How to prepare for Primary 1 registration 2021: A helpful guide for parents

As announced last month by the Ministry of Education (MOE), registration for Primary 1 classes in 2022 will start from Wednesday (June 30) up to Oct 29, 2021.

Since the big day is just around the corner, we're taking you through the process to show you how you can prepare for the Primary 1 registration phases and some key dates.

2021 Primary 1 registration phases and key dates

PHOTO: Facebook/ Ministry of Education

This year, Primary 1 registration will be held fully online. Similar to last year, there won't be any in-person registrations at schools and these will be conducted over several phases for Singaporean Citizens and Permanent Residents.

Before looking into each of the Primary 1 Registration phases, here are a few important things parents should know first:

You can register your child online in a phase as long as you fulfil at least one of its requirements.

Multiple applications will not be accepted so you can only register for one school at any phase.

If you have already submitted your online application and wish to make an amendment for the same phase, you can submit a new online application within that phase.

If you have already secured a P1 place in a previous registration phase, you will need to withdraw your place from the school before you can register in a different school.

Ensure your child has successfully been withdrawn from the school before you submit another online application.

"We encourage all parents registering their child for the P1 registration to discuss well ahead and decide on their primary school of choice before submitting the online registration," the ministry previously stated.

MOE added, "This is to avoid the need to make any withdrawals or amendments which may lead to delays or missing a registration phase and as a result not getting the school of your choice for your child."

Phase 1

PHOTO: Facebook/ Ministry of Education

Registration by submitting application form: 9am on June 30, 2021 to 4.30pm on July 1, 2021

Eligibility:

Your child has a sibling studying in the primary school of your choice.

What to do: Complete the online application to register for this phase. Schools will share the link to the online application form with the parents of all students.

Your preferred school will provide you with the registration details.

Take note: There is no need to submit another online application if you have successfully submitted and have received an acknowledgement email before June 30, 2021.

Children who are registered under this phase will have guaranteed places in the schools.

Phase 2A(1)

PHOTO: Facebook/ Ministry of Education

Registration by submitting application form: 9am to 4.30pm on July 7, 2021

Results: July 13, 2021

Eligibility:

Your child is a former student of your school of choice and has joined the alumni association as a member not later than June 30, 2020.

You are a member of the Advisory or Management Committee of your preferred school.

What to do: Complete an online application to register for this phase.

Phase 2A(2)

PHOTO: Facebook/ Ministry of Education

Registration by submitting application form: 9am on July 14, 2021 to 4.30pm on July 15, 2021

Results: July 23, 2021

Eligibility:

You or your child's sibling have previously studied in the school of your choice.

You are a school staff member.

Your child is from the MOE Kindergarten under the purview of and located within your school of choice.

What to do: Complete an online application to register for this phase.

Phase 2B

PHOTO: Facebook/Ministry of Education

Registration by submitting application form: 9am on July 26, 2021 to 4.30pm on July 27, 2021

Results: Aug 2, 2021

Eligibility:

You have joined as a parent volunteer of your preferred school not later than July 1, 2020 and have completed at least 40 hours of service by June 30, 2021.

You are a member endorsed by the church or clan directly connected to the school, or you are endorsed as an active community leader.

What to do: Complete an online application to register for this phase.

Take note: There will be 20 places reserved in all schools for this phase to ensure continued access to all primary schools.

Phase 2C

PHOTO: Facebook/ Ministry of Education

Registration by submitting application form: 9am on Aug 3, 2021 to 4.30pm on Aug 5, 2021

Results: Aug 17, 2021

Eligibility:

Your child is eligible for Primary 1 and has not yet registered in a primary school.

What to do: Register online using the Primary One Internet System (P1-IS).

If unable to use the P1-IS, you can use the online form link provided in the P1-IS for registration.

Take note: Microsoft Edge is recommended to gain optimal use of P1-IS.

20 places will also be reserved in all schools for this phase to ensure continued access to all primary schools.

Phase 2C Supplementary

PHOTO: Facebook/ Ministry of Education

Registration by submitting application form: 9am on Aug 19, 2021 to 4.30pm on 20 August 2021

Results: Aug 31, 2021

Eligibility:

Your child is eligible for Primary 1 and has not yet registered in a primary school after Phase 2C.

What to do: Register online using the Primary One Internet System (P1-IS).

If unable to use the P1-IS, you can use the online form link provided in the P1-IS for registration.

Take note: Microsoft Edge is recommended to gain optimal use of P1-IS.

Phase 3: Information for international students

PHOTO: Facebook/ Ministry of Education

International students will have to register for P1 under the Phase 3 process. After all Singapore Citizens and Permanent Residents have been allocated a place during the previous Primary 1 registration phases, international students will get to continue registering under this phase.

For those intending to participate in Phase 3, you will have to undergo a two-step process:

1. You have to submit an online indication of interest form available from 9am on June 1 (Tuesday) to 4.30pm on June 7, 2021 (Monday).

2. You will be notified in October (2021) on:

Whether your child can have a Primary 1 place

How you can register for Phase 3 with the designated school if you have been offered a place

Key dates for Phase 3:

June 1, 2021 to June 7, 2021: Indicate your interest by filling up an online form. Be prepared to upload some documents as part of the submission.

October: You will be notified by MOE via email on whether your child has been offered a place in a designated primary school. You will also be informed how to register for that school.

29 Oct, 2021: You will receive details for when your child needs to report to the designated school and documents required for verification.

For more information on this year's Primary 1 registration phrases, you can refer to this step-by-step guide provided by MOE.

This article was first published in theAsianparent.