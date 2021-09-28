How to prepare your family and stay isolated for Covid-19 recovery at home

There’s been an increase of Covid-19 cases in Singapore over the past few weeks. Daily numbers were hitting at least 1,000 in the past week. Since Saturday Sept 18, home recovery has been extended to those up to 69 years old who test positive for Covid-19.

Home recovery is now the default care for those who meet the following criteria:

Fully vaccinated

Aged 12 to 69 years old

Have no or mild symptoms

Have no severe diseases or comorbidities

Doesn’t have household members over 80 years old, or in vulnerable groups, including those who are pregnant, immunocompromised or have multiple comorbidities

Can isolate in a room, preferably with an attached bathroom (which usually is the master bedroom)

They’ll be assessed by a doctor via telemedicine and contacted by a Home Recovery Buddy on the home recovery procedure.

What to do if you test positive and put on home recovery.

PHOTO: gov.sg

At the same time, household members will need to register themselves as close contacts to get a quarantine order. They’ll also need to take a PCR test at a Regional Screening Centre (where they can take free ART test kits) and be on home quarantine for 10 days.

What to do if you’re a close contact of a positive case.

PHOTO: gov.sg

But over the past week, we’ve heard stories such as a lack of instructions. There were also cases where close contacts of positive cases didn’t get quarantine orders.

As Covid-19 recovery shifts to the home setting (at least for those who meet the criteria), here are some things you can do in the unfortunate event that you test positive or be placed on home quarantine.

1. Set aside rooms for self-isolation

Positive cases aren’t the only ones who need to go for self-isolation. Whether a home quarantine order is given or not, close contacts will need to self-isolate as well for 10 days to prevent the spread.

The rooms used should also have windows that can be opened so that they’re well-ventilated.

Ensure that the infected family member is distanced as far away as possible from other family members. Avoid any physical contact to prevent any virus transmission.

If you have kids, move them to a room furthest away from the home recovery room. For instance, if your house has a layout just like the floor plan below, and the recovery room for the infected person is the master bedroom, have your kids sleep in the bedroom closest to the living room.

If the layout of your house is just like this 4-room BTO, have your kids sleep in the bedroom closest to the living room.

​​​​​​PHOTO: HDB

If the layout of your house is like the resale flat floor plan below, you may want to have your kids sleep in bedroom 3.

Bedroom 3 is the furthest room from the master bedroom.

PHOTO: SRX

On the other hand, if there’s more than one positive case at home (e.g. two or three infected family members), you might want to have the uninfected family member isolated in the master bedroom instead.

2. Practice good hygiene

This doesn’t just entail washing your hands with soap, but also wearing a mask when going out of the room to carry out tasks like collecting meals. To prevent any contact, ensure that no one is near the doorway when you go out.

Surfaces that are touched frequently, such as door handles, should also be cleaned regularly.

Disinfect the toilet, especially the sink and toilet bowl after each use as well.

3. Use separate toilets, items, etc.

Sharing toilets increases the risk of virus transmission. At the same time, for most of us, we don’t have the luxury of having our own toilets in our own bedrooms.

The next best alternative would be to designate one toilet for the infected family member(s), while the rest use the other toilet.

Likewise, each family member should use their own dishes, cups and utensils.

4. Get thermometres, oximetres (if you don’t already have them)

During the 10-day home recovery period, you’ll need to check and submit your temperature, pulse rate and blood oxygen saturation level to MOH every day. Pulse rate and blood oxygen saturation level can be measured using an oximetre.

Be sure to get these measuring devices if you don’t already have them. (You may also request from the Home Recovery Buddy a home care pack that will include them, but we don’t know how long it will take for them to be delivered.)

5. Get ARTs

Close contacts of positive cases would need to take the ART and submit the results every day during the home quarantine period. You can get the free ones at a Regional Screening Centre where you take your PCR test.

6. Monitor for any symptoms

Whether you or your family members test positive, look out for these Covid-10 symptoms. According to WHO, symptoms can develop between five to six days to as long as 14 days after exposure. The most common symptoms are:

Fever

Dry cough

Tiredness

Lost of taste or smell

The less common symptoms include:

Sore throat

Headache

Aches and pains

Diarrhoea

Red or irritated eyes

For infected cases who feel unwell, contact a doctor via telemedicine from one of these providers. You may also get your medication delivered from them.

For close contacts, if you have any of these symptoms, consult a GP at a Swab and Send Home (SASH) clinic. You can find the nearest clinic here.

However, if symptoms are more severe, such as shortness of breath, chest tightness, palpitations, lightheadedness, or difficulties in breathing, call 995 instead.

7. Arrange for food and groceries to be delivered

Since household members would also have to isolate themselves, you’ll have to arrange for food and groceries to be delivered. If food deliveries are too expensive, you can also consider ordering food catering.

Alternatively, you may ask family members (not in the same household, of course), relatives or friends to help with the groceries.

