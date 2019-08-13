How to prevent your HDB flat from flooding

Flooding isn't just something that happens in low-lying homes-it can also occur in a high-rise apartment like your HDB flat if you are not careful. When this happens, anything from your flooring to furniture can get damaged in the process. Failing to clean up excess water can also lead to mould and microbial growth, bringing up a whole host of health issues. To keep your apartment dry, take the following measures to safeguard your home from flooding:

1. MONITOR SIGNS FOR LEAKS

Check your utility bills for any sudden surge. It might indicate a leaking pipe somewhere. PHOTO: Renonation

There are several indicators to imply that there's a leaking pipe somewhere. One of which is a sudden increase in your water bill without any known cause. Another likely sign is a wall with patches of unknown stains or damaged kitchen cabinets. These can be caused by a leaking pipe concealed behind walls or your cabinets. Water pooling on the floor is also an indicator of a leak somewhere.

A water stain on your ceiling might be due to a leakage from your upstairs neighbour's floor slab, possibly due to a wear and tear of the waterproof membrane and screed. In this case, arrange with your neighbour for a re-screed of their flooring. Under HDB's rules, both of you have the responsibility to pay for the repairs.

You will want to fix leaks as soon as possible to prevent them from worsening over time, which can cause flooding to occur.

2. REGULARLY INSPECT YOUR PIPES FOR LEAKS

Don’t forget the pipes under your sinks and the ones inside your cabinets. PHOTO: Renonation

Every once in a while, check the pipes in your home are not leaking. It's a must especially if you own an older flat where pipes are older and therefore more likely to suffer from corrosion and wear and tear.

A minor leak can be easily fixed using tools like a waterproof tape or an epoxy paste that you can purchase from your local hardware store. Before repairing the leak, make sure the water supply is turned off. Then, clean and dry the pipe area where you're fixing before applying the tape or paste. If an entire pipe or a section of the pipe needs to be replaced, engage a professional plumber to do the job since a poorly installed pipe can lead to more serious issues down the road.

3. KEEP DRAINS FROM CLOGGING UP

Always use a sink strainer to prevent larger particles from going down the drain. PHOTO: Renonation

When there's a foul smell or when water is flowing down more slowly, it's likely your drains are starting to clog up. Don't ignore these early indicators though. Clogged drains aren't just an inconvenience; they can cause sinks, toilets and showers to overflow with water leading to flooding. To keep your drains from clogging up, here are a few useful tips to keep in mind:

ALWAYS USE A SINK STRAINER AND A DRAIN TRAP GRATING: In the bathroom, this prevents soap scum and hair from getting into the drains and choking them up. In the kitchen, it prevents food particles from clogging up the drains. Clean and clear them regularly to ensure that they continue to work properly.