How to protect my child on the internet: 5 tips to keep your child safe

It is no longer a rare sight to see children playing with an iPhone or an iPad and expertly using mobile apps like YouTube or Instagram.

They are, after all, generation Z-the most technologically savvy age group. And as with many things, this has its pros and cons.

During the launch of the Cyber Security Agency of Singapore's (CSA) Go Safe Online 2019 Campaign, Deputy Chief Executive Mr. Teo Chin Hock noted the grey area of the internet.

"I think the internet is a very wonderful resource for providing children with exciting and educational materials to explore and to learn. But at the same time, there is a massive risk online as children expose themselves to various risks and challenges."

This is especially true for Singapore. According to a study conducted by Microsoft, the country has the second-highest rate of cyberbullying in the world.

So how do parents ensure that their kids are protected on the internet? Here are 5 tips!

HOW TO PROTECT MY CHILD ON THE INTERNET: 5 HELPFUL TIPS

1. GET TO KNOW THE APPS AND WEBSITES YOUR CHILD IS USING

PHOTO: Pixabay

In order to help your kids online, parents need to educate themselves on the various websites and apps that their kids might be going to.

Mr. Teo noted that parents nowadays are not as technologically savvy as their kids and because of this they are unaware of all the dangers they might be facing.

Almost every day thousands of apps are released and many of these may not be safe for children.

Therefore, they need to constantly stay updated about dangerous apps and websites.

2. MONITOR BUT DON'T BAN YOUR CHILD FROM THE INTERNET

Overwhelmed by the scary stories of the internet, parents tend to be tempted to ban children from using the web.