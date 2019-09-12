How to prove adultery for divorce purposes in Singapore

WHAT MUST YOU PROVE TO GET A DIVORCE BASED ON THE FACT OF ADULTERY?

According to section 95(3)(a) of the Women's Charter, a divorce can be granted, based on fact of adultery, for a marriage that is at least 3 years old. The plaintiff (i.e. the spouse filing for divorce) must prove:

Their spouse has committed adultery; and

The plaintiff finds it intolerable for him or her to live with their spouse

An adulterer cannot use evidence of his or her own adultery to file for divorce.

WHAT CONSTITUTES ADULTERY?

Conventionally, voluntary extramarital sex constitutes adultery. It is immaterial whether the third-party is married as well.

It is also possible for extramarital homosexual affairs to constitute adultery.

WHAT EVIDENCE WILL YOU NEED IN ORDER TO PROVE ADULTERY?

A plaintiff who files for divorce must adduce evidence proving that adultery has taken place.

To do this, he or she may secure irrefutable proof, such as video evidence of the act.

Alternatively, proving that their spouse had the inclination and opportunity to commit adultery may also be adduced as evidence.

For instance, this could include photographs of the adulterers in intimate poses, or the spending of time together in a hotel.

To secure such photographic/video evidence and catch a cheating spouse in the act, it may be essential for the plaintiff to engage the services of a private investigator.

Alternatively, SMSes, email exchanges or phone conversations may also be used as evidence to prove the case.

Additionally, the existence of a lovechild is a pivotal piece of indirect evidence of adultery.

Ultimately, the best possible proof is a confession by the defendant confessing to his or her adultery, which amounts to direct evidence of adultery.

WHAT IF YOU'RE UNABLE TO GET SUFFICIENT EVIDENCE OF ADULTERY?