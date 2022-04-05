How to raise a super smart baby: 12 tips you can try

We all want our children to be little geniuses, don’t we? Finding that potential in our children, on the other hand, is the key to assisting them in developing it. This article will teach you how to raise a super smart baby.

If you’re like most parents, you are always concerned about your child’s growth. Are they gaining enough knowledge? Do they have the same linguistic skills as their friends? Isn’t it too soon or too late to be reaching these milestones?

It is just natural to want your precious child to be the best and brightest, and you may struggle with comparing your child to his peers. But how do you know if your child is on the right track? And what can you do to help them reach their full potential?

How to know if a baby is smart

PHOTO: Pexels

Every parent enjoys learning that their child is exceptionally bright. But what you might not realise is that there are certain signs of an intelligent baby that you can nurture so that your child reaches their full genius baby potential!

The trick is to recognise these early indicators of a smart baby so that you can bring them out and watch your baby shine.

1. Hits milestones earlier than other babies their age

You may be aware that baby developmental milestones are an important indicator of whether your child’s physical, cognitive and emotional development is on track.

However, if your baby is reaching these milestones much sooner than their peers, this could be one of the signs of a smart baby. For example, your three-month-old is already sitting up on his or her own. Or your 10-month-old speaks in complete sentences.

2. Has very good focus

Babies and young children have notoriously short attention spans — give or take 15 minutes and they’re off on another adventure. However, one of the signs of an intelligent child is the ability to focus on a task for extended periods of time at a young age, usually before the age of six months.

For example, you may notice your highly intelligent five-month-old concentrating intently on playing with wooden blocks without becoming distracted. Or she may sit with you while you read a book, pointing out favourite images or turning the page.

3. Likes solving problems

If your child shows signs of being an intelligent baby, don’t expect him or her to give up easily! That’s right — in addition to extreme focus, such babies have exceptional problem-solving abilities.

If you keep their favourite snacks in a cupboard, for example, your child is likely to devise a clever way of obtaining these treats. Stacking the queue box on a toy truck!

And, while all children demonstrate problem-solving skills in accordance with developmental milestones, a child who is exceptionally advanced will demonstrate these skills much earlier than their peers.

4. Enjoys (or even prefers) solitude

We all know that children are fun-loving little beings who rarely want to be left alone. However, one of the signs of a smart baby is that he or she prefers to be alone.

You’ll notice them having a great time playing on their own. Or, for slightly more advanced emotional and intellectual stimulation, they may prefer the company of older children rather than that of their peers. Hello there, tiny genius!

5. Extremely curious

Have you noticed your baby looking at you very keenly, like she’s inspecting something on your face? Yes, children can be inquisitive little creatures. However, one of the signs of an exceptionally intelligent baby is that they are naturally very curious.

Smaller babies may use their eyes to investigate faces and sounds, while toddlers can grab interesting objects and become engrossed in a wide range of activities.

6. High birth weight

It may sound strange, but studies show a link between a child’s birth weight and intelligence.

Researchers discovered that having a higher birth weight correlates with having a slightly higher IQ throughout life. The full paediatrics study can be found here. Meanwhile, continue to nourish your baby’s brain with breast milk until they are six months old, and then with brain foods such as avocado and fish once they begin solids.

7. Alertness

A high level of alertness is one of the first signs of an intelligent baby. These babies are also acutely aware of their surroundings and loved ones, recognising and bonding with family members almost immediately. They will make direct eye contact with you and reward you with a smile or other signs of recognition, such as cooing or waving their fists.

How to raise a super smart baby

Keep in mind that parental influence can be very powerful. Consider this when trying to encourage your child’s development: researchers who studied Einstein and other high achievers believe that certain parenting behaviours may lead to more successful adults.

The authors of The Formula: Unlocking the Secrets to Raising Highly Successful Children, Harvard University’s Ronald F. Ferguson, PhD, and Tatsha Robertson, discovered the following influential parenting behaviours:

Encouraging a child’s independence while intervening as needed

Introducing a child to new ideas and possibilities (and teaching your little one to be persistent in finding solutions to problems)

Making very deliberate parenting decisions based on your child’s specific needs

You don’t need any special training or equipment to do this. Your baby only needs you and the environment around them to learn! Consider the following as you consider how to give your child the best possible start:

1. Take good care of yourself while pregnant

Your baby’s brain development begins while they are still in the womb. Proper nutrition and avoiding unhealthy habits such as smoking and drug or alcohol use can help your child reach their full potential.

Regular prenatal care can help to prevent complications and premature or preterm deliveries, which can have an impact on a baby’s brain.

PHOTO: Pexels

2. Address your baby’s needs

You’ve probably heard of psychologist Abraham Maslow’s hierarchy of needs. Food, water and shelter are at the bottom of his pyramid. Self-actualisation is at the top of the pyramid.

Lower level needs must be met in order to achieve one’s highest potential and purpose, according to the pyramid.

This is also true for your child. They must be fed, kept clean, and kept warm in order to develop properly. They cannot reach their full potential unless their basic needs are met, so time spent feeding or cuddling them in preparation for sleep is time well spent.

3. Play together

Taking time to play with your child can help you form a bond that will serve as the foundation for future relationships. Playing allows for the development of important social-emotional, communication, and cognitive skills. Even with the smallest newborns, it’s critical not to overlook this special time.

4. Encourage good sleep

Sleep is essential for consolidating memories, integrating our experiences, and gaining more knowledge at all ages, but it is especially important for infants as their brains continue to grow and process information.

5. Provide nutritious options

It is important for your baby’s brain development that he or she receives adequate nutrition. The majority of those nutrients will be obtained from breast milk or formula during the first year of life. You’ll want to make sure your child is drinking frequently and getting enough fluids.

You’ll want to make sure they’re getting a rainbow of colours and a variety of food groups on their plates as they transition to solid foods.

6. Read together

You may want to read aloud to your baby even before they are born, believe it or not. While this will have no effect on their development, it will establish a pattern of reading together that will be beneficial once they are out of the womb and in your arms.

Books provide opportunities for language learning, bonding with caregivers and exposure to things that a child may not be able to see physically.

Remember that the interaction between you and your child is a big part of what makes books so educational. Consider combining books with cuddles, songs, and silliness for some excellent brain development.

7. Talk to your child

Language is important! The number of words you expose your child to influences their vocabulary and research has shown that frequent communication with your child can improve nonverbal abilities such as reasoning and number understanding.

His overall development is likely to improve if you make an effort to engage in positive conversations with your child on a regular basis. Conversations can result in improved behaviour, reduced anxiety and increased self-confidence.

Don’t forget to sing together and use music as another form of communication. This is also associated with brain development.

8. Provide toys that are developmentally appropriate

Toys can assist your child in learning new skills. You can provide a reasonable challenge to your child by selecting developmentally appropriate toys.

Learning new ways to play with their toys can boost their self-esteem, spatial awareness and cognitive development. There is no need for a plethora of toys if the ones that are available promote learning and growth.

9. Avoid screen time

Several studies have found that screen time in young children has a negative impact on brain development.

As a result, the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) recommended in 2016 that children under the age of 18 months limit their screen time to video chatting only. The AAP recommends that only high-quality programming be shown after 18 months.

It is recommended that children aged two to five limit their screen time to no more than one hour per day of this high-quality programming (shown with an adult present to provide real-world connections and help your child understand what they are seeing.)

PHOTO: Pexels

10. Stay active

Being physically active is beneficial to both mental and physical health. Endorphins are released during physical activity, which can aid in managing feelings of depression and anxiety. It can also increase self-confidence, self-esteem and cognitive skills.

11. Focus on exploration over memorisation

While it’s exciting to see a toddler recite state capitals or multiplication facts, don’t mistake memorisation for intelligence.

Your child needs to spend a lot of time working on their gross and fine motor skills, especially in the early months and years. Developing these skills necessitates the ability to explore, touch, and move.

Many words and facts can be learned in real-world contexts even as your child grows older. Providing this context can aid in information retention.

12. Manage your expectations

Keep in mind that growth takes time. Don’t forget to set realistic expectations based on commonly expected milestones and to celebrate even minor achievements along the way.

This article was first published in theAsianparent.