How this rare 4-room HDB loft unit was transformed to a minimalist haven

Even today, it may be surprising to some people that HDB flats can have quite unique layouts and attributes. For those looking for something different in their homes, having a high ceiling in your living room is often a major highlight and a real conversation starter.

So for Wallace and Patricia (not their real names), finding this double-volume loft unit was all that was needed to convince them that this was it as they envisioned a bright and minimalist home that would be comforting to return home to.

To help them achieve this, the couple worked with Vicknesan, a designer from Aesthete Interior to redefine their space.

Floorplan

Loft area converted with a double-volume living space

Upon entering Wallace and Patricia's home, you're immediately struck by the expansive double-height living area. Full-length windows flood the space with natural light, creating an airy, open atmosphere. This impressive feature wasn't always part of the flat. Originally, a loft occupied this area, but the couple decided to remove it during renovations. They wanted to amplify the sense of space and light, and their efforts really paid off.

To make the space feel even larger, a light colour palette was chosen for the furniture to complement the white walls. This choice creates a seamless and airy atmosphere throughout the home.

Other major changes included the kitchen area. The home was originally configured with an enclosed kitchen, but they knocked down part of the kitchen wall to partially connect it to the entryway. This change not only enhanced flow but still maintained a distinct separation between spaces.

Sleek and consistent carpentry

Before the kitchen's makeover, it had a conventional layout, and the cabinetry was dark, which did not align with Wallace and Patricia's vision.

To give the kitchen a new look, Vicknesan used sleek and minimalist carpentry, which was a deliberate choice to keep things clean and clutter-free, with closed cabinets adding to the simplicity.

A touch of luxury came with a marble backsplash and countertop, adding depth and elegance to the space.

Combining two bedrooms together

Another significant change was merging one of the common bedrooms into an extended master bedroom, providing more wardrobe and walking space.

The windows in the home served as guides for Vicknesan to plan and craft the space, as he did not want to obstruct windows, reducing the use of artificial lights during daytime.

"With all the window breaks, it was a challenge to fit the wardrobe in and make it look connected," said Vicknesan.

Despite this, he managed to plan the space out and even included a little corner nook similar to a bay window.

Wallace and Patricia were thrilled with how it turned out, especially since they hadn't expected the wardrobe to fit so seamlessly with the windows.

Now, the couple has a space where they can get ready for the day while enjoying the view.

To maintain a cohesive look, the same seamless carpentry used in the kitchen was carried through to the master bedroom, tying the whole home together with a minimalist aesthetic.

A unique headboard was also chosen for their bed frame, adding a subtle yet eye-catching design element.

Classic bathroom design

The bathrooms were kept simple and functional, with minimalist fixtures and light tones that made the small space feel larger and more serene.

Overall, Wallace and Patricia were satisfied with the outcome of their home and they felt that the entire process was smooth and joyous from inception to completion.

Tips for future homeowners

Renovating or designing a new home can be an exciting yet intimidating process, and you can get easily overwhelmed by the different choices you have to make.

"Always learn to create a list of wants and needs, and give priority to the needs. If space and budget permits, have the wants," said Vicknesan.

He also advises homeowners to keep the builds and permanent fixtures clean and neutral, so that you can go crazy with the loose and non-permanent fixtures or furnishing.

"Avoid filling homes with loud design motifs - you can grow tired of them sooner than you expect."

This article was first published in Stackedhomes.