How to recreate Kim Se-jeong's makeup looks in the K-drama Business Proposal

For those who clicked in, you’ve likely been catching up on Business Proposal on Netflix. Starring Ahn Hyo-seop and Kim Se-jeong, the romantic comedy has been trending thanks to its unique and hilarious plot.

Beyond its addictive storyline, we’ve been obsessed with Kim Se-jeong’s dark and smoky makeup which is a departure from the soft, romantic look Korean dramas are known for.

Keep scrolling to learn how to recreate her Business Proposal makeup.

Dark, vampy eyes

Most Korean drama characters gravitate towards soft, warm eyeshadow shades. This is why Kim Se-jeong’s dark, smoky eye makeup was such a refreshing change.

When working with deeper, brown hues, focus the colour on the lash line to make the look wearable even for the daytime.

Clio Pro Eye Palette in 09 Botanical Mauve, $49.90, from Watsons

This ten-pan shadow contains a wide range of neutrals shades that run the gamut from light to deep with both matte and glitter finishes.

There is also an accompanying dual-ended brush. The perfect to “one and done” palette.

Black inky lashes

To complement her dark and vampy eyeshadow and frame her peepers, Kim Se-jeong’s top and bottom lash lines were also lined with dark brown eyeliner.

Bbia Last Auto Gel Eyeliner in 02 Jazz, $10.50, from Guardian

Made with a thin 2mm tip, this gel eyeliner glides on smoothly to create sharp lines and designs. The fast-drying, waterproof and long-wearing formula also promises to be tear-proof and sweat-resistant.

Sculpted face

Unlike your typical K-beauty look, Kim Se-jeong’s makeup features a heavy contour on her cheekbones, jawline, sides of her forehead and on the edges of her nose.

Tsome Zoom In/Out Contour, $21.90, from Guardian

This contour palette contains three shades for highlighting and contouring. Use the two deeper brown shades to sculpt the face and hairline and the highlighting cream shade to add a healthy glow.

Barely-flushed cheeks

Of course, it wouldn’t be a K-beauty look without some blush. Kim Se-jeong added a light wash of blush across the apples of her cheeks and below the eyes to create the illusion of fuller cheeks.

Lovely Cookie Blusher, $12.90, from Etude

This blush is formulated with two types of powders. The first imparts a pretty glow while the second wicks away sebum to help the blusher last all day long.

Nude lips

To finish, Kim Se-jeong softens her dark, vampy eye makeup with a MLBB nude lip colour. She focuses the colour on the centre of her lips to create that gradient lip effect.

Blur Water Tint, $21.90, from 3CE

With a water-like gel texture, this lip tint delivers a transfer-proof pop of colour that blurs away lip lines.

