How to register a home business in Singapore (it's easy)

1. The Home-Based Small Scale Business Scheme is for those who want to carry out a small scale business to supplement their income, such as baking, beauty services, sewing services, and private tuition.

The good news? You won’t have to apply for a license if your business falls under this scheme. The not-so-good news? You won’t be allowed to hire any assistants.

While you won’t need a license for a Home-Based Small Scale Business, there are guidelines to follow. Your business should not adversely affect your neighbours’ living environment, involve the use of heavy equipment that is not intended for domestic use, nor require storage or the movement of goods.

Also, no physical or paid advertising for the business is allowed (nope, not even an online advertisement). For more information, visit the HDB website.

2. The Home Office Scheme is for those who want to use their home to operate an approved business or run the administrative functions of their business. This includes design and advertising services, and insurance and financial planning services.

If your business falls under this scheme, you’ll need to apply for a license. Here’s how: