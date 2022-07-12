I recently got married! On paper, the wedding reception is happening next year. But yes, I am officially hitched.

If you're looking to do the same, here's some good news: The entire process was very straightforward.

How to register your marriage in Singapore? For non-Muslim civil marriages, here's what you need to do if you want to have your ROM at the Registry of Marriages building.

Step 1: Make a reservation

Like making a reservation at a swanky atas restaurant for your anniversary, you need to make a booking with the Registry of Marriages, Singapore website for your solemnisation.

Take note that if your desired date is popular, it's probably already taken up by another couple. My suggestion: Book way way way in advance. For my date, bae insisted that we book the date six months ahead. Luckily, we managed to get it.

You'll see this sign as you come up the hill.

PHOTO: Nicholas Yong

Step 2: Get your docs sorted

You'll be required to turn up in person the day before your actual ROM date at the Registrar of Marriages building at 7 Canning Rise (it's just up the hill from the Central Fire Station) with all the necessary documentation.

This includes:

Groom's NRIC (for Singaporeans and PR) or Passport

Bride's NRIC (for Singaporeans and PR) or Passport

Groom's witness NRIC (for Singaporeans and PR) or Passport

Bride's witness NRIC (for Singaporeans and PR) or Passport

Step 3: Get married!

There is no guest limit for your wedding day, but the entire party must be at the Registry of Marriages building before the guard lets everyone in. Anyone who is late will not be allowed to enter.

Before you enter the solemnisation room, there's a little corner by the entrance where you can take photos at. It's a little cheesy, but your parents will definitely want to snap a couple of shots (or more) for their FB.

Once everyone is ready, it's go time! The entire ceremony takes around 10 minutes, and the bride and groom will have a chance to say their own vows (get one prepared for extra points, but if you don't have one ready, there are some printed ones available there).

Btw, you are not supposed to pay the solemniser for the wedding (not even an ang bao). It's against the law, and they remind you about this a few times.

Extra Step: Photos and lunch

After you have signed on the dotted line... Congratulations!

Everyone will be ushered outside towards a very Instagram-worthy garden - Fort Canning Park! Perfect for taking sweet wedding snaps. Plenty of photo ops all around the area. Take your time, just pray that it doesn't rain that day.

Down the hill there's a restaurant called Mason's Table which serves great Western food - it's a less-than-five-minute walk downhill from the Registrar of Marriages building (no parking available), and it's a great spot if you want to treat your guests to a fancy lunch nearby.

For weddings not at the Registrar of Marriages building

Alternatively, if you (or bae) have a better place in mind for your special day, you can hire a licensed solemniser to come to that spot to perform the marriage ceremony.

The solemniser will verify all your docs on the spot and legally facilitate the signing of the Certificate of Marriage. You will also need to meet them prior to the big day to get them to sign the Solemniser Consent Form (provided on the Registry of Marriages website).

Because they are coming to your chosen location, it is only courteous to gift them with an ang bao for officiating your wedding.

Here is a list of official licensed solemnisers you can make a booking with.

This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.