How to remove makeup stains from your fabric mask

Ever since face masks were made mandatory in April last year to prevent the spread of Covid-19, reusable fabric face masks have quickly become one of the most popular accessories to dominate our IG feeds.

Just like anything that is worn often, your mask is likely to get stained at some point. If you wear makeup under your mask, spills and smudges are also bound to happen.

Here are some tips to help you remove makeup stains and keep your mask clean every time you use them. You’re welcome.

Method 1: Gentle soap and lukewarm water