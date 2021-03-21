How to remove makeup stains from your fabric mask

Ever since face masks were made mandatory in April last year to prevent the spread of Covid-19, reusable fabric face masks have quickly become one of the most popular accessories to dominate our IG feeds.
Just like anything that is worn often, your mask is likely to get stained at some point. If you wear makeup under your mask, spills and smudges are also bound to happen.
Here are some tips to help you remove makeup stains and keep your mask clean every time you use them. You’re welcome.
Method 1: Gentle soap and lukewarm water
If you’re working with a stubborn stain, soak your mask in a mild soap and lukewarm solution for a longer period of time until the offending makeup stain is whisked away.
Method 2: With makeup wipes
Makeup wipes aren’t just for your face — they also come in handy when it comes to removing makeup off your face mask. It’s easy and it works. Just grab one and gently dab or rub until the stain is lifted away. This method is most effective on new stains that haven’t had time to dry and set.
Method 3. Ice cubes
Here’s a cool (pun fully intended) trick to get makeup out of your face mask! With an ice cube, rub it vigorously on the stain. Make sure not to use hot water as it could actually spread the stain. Ice cubes are great if you don’t want to ruin anything delicate like silk masks.
Method 4: Rubbing alcohol
Dealing with a pesky stain from your favourite lippy? Soak a cotton pad or washcloth in rubbing alcohol before gently rubbing it over the lipstick stain.
The alcohol will help to break down any oily and waxy stains. For those with sensitive skin, instead of rubbing alcohol, consider using a white vinegar and dishwashing soap solution to remove tough lipstick stains.
Method 5: Shaving cream
If all you have on hand is shaving cream, you can still try to get the makeup stain out. Apply a coin-sized amount of shaving cream and let it sit for ten minutes. The shaving cream will work its magic to dissolve the stain. After ten minutes, wipe off the shaving cream with a damp washcloth.
Method 6: Colour bleach
Soak your mask in bleach designed for treating stains on coloured fabric for five minutes before rinsing it in cool or room temperature water.
Method 7: Dishwashing liquid
If you use any kind of liquid or powder foundation, you know how frustrating it can be when it transfers on your mask. To get rid of oil-based foundation stains, simply pour a small amount of dishwashing liquid and gently rub it on the stain with a toothbrush. Finally, rinse your face mask in cool water.
