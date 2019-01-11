How to resolve disputes with a neighbour from hell in Singapore

Read also

This would include acts causing harrassment, alarm or distress or generating excessive noise causing annoyance to others.

You must file a Magistrate’s Complaint online. Once your Complaint has been filed, you will be brought before a Chambers Magistrate to be examined on oath. This is to ensure that your Complaint is a meritorious one.

Do note that there is no guarantee that the police will take action.

The Magistrate may direct the police to investigate only if he thinks your complaint is serious enough, and can dismiss it if there is insufficient evidence.

Eventually, you may be required to prepare charges against your neighbour so that a summons can be issued against him/her.

The matter may then be heard at the Community Court.

The Community Court is committed to finding sentencing alternatives that focus not just on punishing the offender, but aspects of rehabilitation and prevention.

Thus, instead of imposing a prison term, alternative sanctions such as a Community Service Order (CSO), a Day Reporting Order (DRO), or a Short Detention Order (SDO) are meted out by the Community Court.

Refer to our other article for more information on filing a Magistrate's Complaint.

MEDIATION AT THE COMMUNITY MEDIATION CENTRE (CMC)

Mediation at the CMC is a less drastic (and also less costly) measure than going to court.

It involves a trained neutral third-party called the mediator who will facilitate a conversation between you and your neighbour.

During mediation, you and your neighbour will have the chance to explain the issues underlying the conflict to the mediator.

This can be done either together as a group or separately in private sessions.