How to rock a polo tee better than Rafael Nadal

The polo tee has been reimagined for life outside the tennis courts and golf courses. The 2022 versions pack a whole lot of edgy coolness while keeping the style staple’s iconic smart casualness. Ultra-cropped ones are great for layering (if you’re conscious about your abs), while oversize numbers look fab when tucked into a bright leather mini.
For a fail-proof and contemporary POV, wear yours with khakis, spruced up with embellished heels for that sassy surprise, or with leather bottoms to bring some tough girl vibes into the equation. The style’s versatility means you can go ahead and have fun, but whatever you do, keep those collars down.
Go bright
Fuss-free and chic, team a brightly-hued polo with a navy pants and loafers for a relaxed yet put-together look.
Cropped Cotton-Piqué Polo Shirt, $1,552, Saint Laurent at Net-a-Porter
Stripe-Trim Polo Shirt, $450, Moncler at Farfetch
Be comfortable
Short-Sleeved Merino Polo Top, $307, Nanushka at Farfetch
Oversized Organic Cotton Terry Polo Shirt, US$165, Les Tien at Moda Operandi
Live on the edge
GG Cotton-Blend Jacquard Polo Top, $1,850, Gucci at Mytheresa
Terry Polo Shirt, $24.95, H&M
Get creative
Ribbed Polo Shirt, $22.90, Zara
Embroidered Striped Ribbed-Knit Polo Shirt, $349, Etro at Net-a-Porter
This article was first published in Harper's Bazaar Singapore.