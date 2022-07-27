How to rock a polo tee better than Rafael Nadal

The polo tee has been reimagined for life outside the tennis courts and golf courses. The 2022 versions pack a whole lot of edgy coolness while keeping the style staple’s iconic smart casualness. Ultra-cropped ones are great for layering (if you’re conscious about your abs), while oversize numbers look fab when tucked into a bright leather mini.

For a fail-proof and contemporary POV, wear yours with khakis, spruced up with embellished heels for that sassy surprise, or with leather bottoms to bring some tough girl vibes into the equation. The style’s versatility means you can go ahead and have fun, but whatever you do, keep those collars down.

Go bright

Fuss-free and chic, team a brightly-hued polo with a navy pants and loafers for a relaxed yet put-together look.

Cropped Cotton-Piqué Polo Shirt, $1,552, Saint Laurent at Net-a-Porter

PHOTO: Net-a-Porter

Stripe-Trim Polo Shirt, $450, Moncler at Farfetch

PHOTO: Farfetch

Be comfortable

Short-Sleeved Merino Polo Top, $307, Nanushka at Farfetch

PHOTO: Farfetch

Oversized Organic Cotton Terry Polo Shirt, US$165, Les Tien at Moda Operandi

PHOTO: Moda Operandi

Live on the edge

GG Cotton-Blend Jacquard Polo Top, $1,850, Gucci at Mytheresa

PHOTO: Mytheresa

Terry Polo Shirt, $24.95, H&M

PHOTO: H&M

Get creative

Ribbed Polo Shirt, $22.90, Zara

PHOTO: Zara

Embroidered Striped Ribbed-Knit Polo Shirt, $349, Etro at Net-a-Porter

PHOTO: Net-a-Porter

This article was first published in Harper's Bazaar Singapore.