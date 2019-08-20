Choosing and buying the right air conditioning (aircon) unit in Singapore can save you big money on your monthly utilities bills.

With Singapore's hot and humid weather, some would argue that air conditioning at home is a necessity.

These days, the cost of installing an aircon has decreased, but you can always get a better deal and save money on your monthly utility bills.

Here's a quick guide on how to save money on aircon prices in Singapore:

1. COMPARE AIRCON PRICES FROM DIFFERENT BRANDS

Home contractors often receive a commission from selling a particular brand. This is as true for some brands of furniture as it is for air-conditioning. This isn't always bad: just because they get a commission, it doesn't mean the contractor is just out for your money (their reputation is also at stake).

Nonetheless, it pays to look around. Don't just take the contractor's recommendation at face value - visit different distributors, and see if there are cheaper options on aircon prices in Singapore.

Also, remember that not all contractors are equally fair - some may choose to recommend a brand for which they receive a higher commission.

2. MATCH THE BTU RATING TO THE ROOM SIZE

Air conditioners come with a British Thermal Unit (BTU) rating. The larger the size of the room, the higher the BTU of the air-conditioner should be.

Small rooms (150 square feet or below) will require a unit with around 6,000 BTUs. This is generally appropriate for a single bedroom. For larger rooms (up to 350 square feet), you will need a unit with around 9,000 BTUs. This is typical for most living rooms.

Very large rooms (500 square feet or above) will require something between 10,000 to 15,000 BTUs.