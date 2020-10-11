How should you do your makeup for a job interview? Experts tell us

You’ve researched the company you’re interviewing at, brushed up on your knowledge required for the position you’re interviewing for, rehearsed the questions you have for your potential employer and even picked out your outfit. So why leave your makeup for the last minute?

While you don’t want to be hired based solely on your appearance (it is actually illegal—just saying!), you do want to appear confident, professional and well groomed.

The key is to keep your makeup subtle and looking as natural as possible. “If you have too much concealer and foundation that appears cakey or fake, you may not be revealing your true self. Go for a lasting makeup look that will take you through your anxiety, sweat and heat in this humid weather,” affirmed Agnes Koh, President and Founder of Etiquette & Image International at IMM Shopping Mall.

So what kind of makeup should you be wearing to an interview? We break it down for you.

1. Keep your foundation simple and natural

Jacklyn Lim, Senior Employability Coach at e2i, suggests against putting on too much makeup. “It is distracting when the makeup is overdone. You still want to look like you, and be comfortable with who you are. The goal is to look radiant, yet natural,” she says.

Keep in mind the shade of your foundation. Don’t go for a shade lighter or deeper, instead, “find the right shade of foundation to even out your skin tone,” says Agnes. Set aside time to find a foundation in your shade that also matches your undertone.

According to Agnes, it’s best to stay away from foundations that are shimmery or luminous. Instead, opt for longlasting foundation that works for your skin type.

Sweep on a light blush

Just a few swipes of blush can help you achieve a healthy and radiant look. For a natural flush, choose a blush with the same undertone as your skin.

“When choosing a blush colour, go for pink for cool undertones and peach for warm undertones. Just be sure to brush it lightly for a healthy glow. You want the effect of an after-workout glow, not two loud patches of ‘Ang Ku Kueh’,” explains Agnes.

Try the Milani Baked Blush, $17.35 which is available in a variety of shades to suit different skin shades and undertones.

Ensure your brows are groomed

It is no secret that well-groomed brows frame the eyes and highlight your best features. You want to achieve a very natural-looking brow, not dramatic ones like you see on TikTok or Instagram.

“[Well-groomed and shaped brows] will soften and enhance one’s approachability and this is important during an interview. Thin eyebrows or no eyebrows make you look less confident,” elaborates Agnes.

You can always make an appointment at the Benefit Brow Bar where they use their signature Brow Mapping technique to shape brows to suit your unique face shape. After which you can keep them looking gorgeous and groomed with the Benefit Cosmetics Brow Zings Pro Palette, $68.

Forget about the colourful eyeshadow

Opt for soft, neutral tones if you choose to wear eye shadow for an interview. You want to be making confident eye contact with the interviewer and your interviewer’s attention should be on your answers, not on your loud eye makeup.

Earth tones are a safe choice. Start with a lighter, slightly luminescent shade (close to your skin tone) on your lids, then add some depth with a medium shade in the crease and at the outer corners of your eyes. Stay away from anything that is too glittery, sparkly or loud.

The Etude House Play Color Eye Best Loved Palette, $43.90 has a variety of shades that you can use on the lid, crease and at the outer corners to softly define eyes.

Skip the dramatic cat eye (Just for today)

“Eyeliner helps to open up or brighten one’s eyes,” said Jacklyn. If you are used to a dramatic cat-eye eyeliner look, you might just want to tone it down for the day of the interview. You can choose to go with a kitten-eye liner or try tightlining your eyes instead.

This technique will give your eyes definition without looking over the top. You can also use a pencil, as opposed to liquid liner, to achieve a softer, less harsh look.

No over-the-top eyelashes, please

“Go light on mascara,” said Jacklyn. Opt for a coat of black, waterproof mascara (that way it’ll be weatherproof, sweatproof and tearproof). Try the L’Oreal Paris Lash Paradise, $22.90 that won’t budge.

Although false eyelashes might make you appear awake and wide-eyed, you might want to save the dramatic ones for the company holiday party, not for the interview.

If you plan to wear false eyelashes, Jacklyn advices picking a pair that looks subtle and natural and avoiding anything that is too thick and feels heavy.

Use a natural looking lip colour

“Choose a lip colour that matches and accentuates the natural pigmentation of your lips to complete that fresh look. It does not have to be a lipstick. A tinted lip gloss or lip balm can do the trick to make you look naturally radiant,” said Jacklyn. We like the HERA Sensual Spicy Nude Lip Gloss, $43.

Red lips are a glamorous classic but maybe not for your interview. While using red lipstick is not a hard no, it just needs to be approached with caution.

If the rest of your look is understated, for example an all-black outfit with minimal eye makeup, you might be able to get away with a red lippie. Just make sure you pick a lipstick that does not smudge.

“Sheer lipsticks in natural shades of pink, mauve or peachy salmon are the best hues for interviews. Do not wear glossy or luminous lipsticks and shades that are deep, loud or glittery,” advices Agnes.

Practise your makeup look

Don’t wait till the day of the interview to decide what makeup you’re wearing and how to do it. Along with prepping for your interview, also keep some time to practise your makeup.

This will give you an idea of how long you take to do your makeup and allow you to allocate time on the day so you’re not rushing.

It will also allow you to create a flawless look on the day of the interview, even if your nerves are getting the best of you.

This article was first published in CLEO Singapore.