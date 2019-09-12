How this single mum of 4 became a super successful businesswoman in Singapore

Read also

That changed when I read my first story book in Secondary 3 (and that too, because I saw everybody in my class reading, and I read purely out of peer pressure!).

From that point onwards, I got hooked to reading, and the more I read, the more I understood how important education was in paving one's path for a better future. So in that sense, I have always been passionate about education.

To be frank, my childhood experience did not shape my entrepreneurial instincts. What shaped it was my circumstances later in life when my marriage broke up.

That instinct came as a result of having to survive and make ends meet, not because I was naturally inclined to start a business.

DIVORCED WITH 4 KIDS

When you got divorced, you had 4 children to look after. How did you brave this tumultuous part of your life? What survival tactics did you need?

I became a single mum at the age of 33.

My youngest child was only one then! Emotionally, it was very, very tough.

I was actually very scared to set out and move on my own, especially since I did not have just one kid, but four young kids to support.

But one has to accept reality and move on. Nothing is permanent in our world. There was simply no other choice.

On hindsight, this was probably the best thing to happen to me - as it taught me the key lessons of always needing to be financially independent, resilience, perseverance, and the need to always look forward, and not dwell in the unhappy past.

Crying over spilt milk or dwelling over what could have been, is a very unproductive exercise and leads one nowhere.

I will be forever thankful to my sister who lent me some seed money to help me start Mind Stretcher during those extremely tough years.

She even helped me out in her free time, in spite of having a very hectic work schedule herself.

BIRTH OF MIND STRETCHER

How exactly did Mind Stretcher happen?

"I had to do what I did, not because I wanted to, but because I had no other choice. It was a matter of survival. I had four mouths to feed (six - if you include me and my domestic helper) and I had to pay the HDB instalment for my Sin Ming flat.

Education was my passion. So when I had to decide what to do after my marriage broke up, I decided on setting up a tuition and enrichment centre.