How to spring clean your kitchen

Don’t forget these areas when you’re deep cleaning your kitchen! Regular maintenance helps to keep things hygienic and prevents illnesses from contamination.

Surfaces

The tops of appliances like the oven, refrigerator, and dryer (especially if it’s stacked on top of your washer) often gather dust. Make sure to wipe down these areas with a damp rag.

Refrigerator

Clear out the old food from your refrigerator and check the expiry dates of all the condiments languishing in there.

This is also a good time to wipe down the compartments – especially the fruit and vegetable drawer – and rearrange your items. Consider investing in pull-out compartments so that your items are easier to reach, as well as a charcoal deodoriser to absorb smells.

Appliances

Don’t forget to clean out the appliances you often use, such as the microwave, oven, air fryer, and coffee maker. If there are parts you can dismantle in the air fryer, for example, remove those and give them a scrub with hot soapy water.

For items you can’t dismantle, such as the interior of your microwave, wipe down the interior with a damp rag. Before that, loosen up any dirt by microwaving a bowl of water. The steam will make it easier to remove stains and grease.

Drawers and cabinets

We tend to accumulate bits and bobs in our kitchen drawers and cabinets, so now is a good time to go through and sort them. Throw away any old, stained chopping boards (these tend to be breeding grounds for bacteria especially if there are deep grooves), and invest in drawer liners and organisers to keep things within easy reach.

For disposable plastic items such as takeaway containers and cutlery, consider recycling them if you’ve accumulated too many. Alternatively, you can put them to good use this CNY by setting them out for visitors to use. It saves you a lot of washing up!

Hob

If you have a gas hob, make sure to give it a thorough clean.

First, switch off the gas valve and make sure all burners are cool. Then disassemble them one by one, taking out each unit’s removable parts.

Soak each part in hot soapy water for 15 minutes and gently scrub before rinsing and drying. For stubborn food crusts and stains, you may have to use steel wool to scrub them off.

After all the parts have dried, replace them on the stove, making sure to reposition them properly.

Cooking hood

Wipe down your cooking hood with a natural cleaning solution made of 1 part distilled white vinegar to 2 parts water, with a few drops of essential oil if preferred. The vinegar helps to cut through the built-up grease.

Backsplash and sink

Don’t forget to scrub down your backsplash and sink area! These areas often accumulate dirt and stains over long periods of food preparation.

If yours are made of stainless steel, scrub with the grain instead of in circular motions to maintain the brushed finish.

This article was first published in Home & Decor.