Ever looked at the people at fashion week and wonder just exactly how do they do it? What do these people have when it comes to coming up with a visually interesting outfit (besides a seemingly never-ending wardrobe)?

If you’re looking to update your wardrobe with some fresh pieces, we’ve zeroed in on all-season favourites to help you put together the most eye-catching and Instagram-worthy looks.

From zany fruit-prints to poofy silhouettes, these are the 10 street style trends that you should try.

How to start dressing like a street style star.

1. Patchwork

In 2020, Harry Styles wore a JW Anderson patchwork cardigan on stage, throwing the social media sphere into a frenzy. A year later, A$AP Rocky made headlines for wearing a thrift store patchwork quilt as cape to the Met Gala. The circumstances couldn’t be more different, yet one thing was clear: Both designs dripped with comfort and stylish quirk that any of us can indulge in.

Be it a voluminous number that looks equally at home on a bed, or cast-off fabrics piled together in seemingly random fashion, it’s a great way of showcasing your personality while marking your affinity to the cottagecore movement.

SHOP IT: Tropicana Belted Patchwork Floral-Print Cotton-Voile Mini Dress, $838, Zimmerman at Net-a-Porter

PHOTO: Net-a-Porter

SHOP IT: Check Tweed Jacket With GG buttons, $5,130, Gucci

PHOTO: Net-a-Porter

2. Whimsical Fruit Patterns

If you’re looking for something a bit different to florals for the season (that iconic line from The Devil Wears Prada comes to mind), then fruit and vegetable prints are exactly the playful whimsy that you’re after.

MSGM went all out with colourful fruit doodles on frilly designs, while Gucci took a more nostalgic route with a fur-collared cardigan, and JW Anderson showed a love for strawberries with giant motifs all around. For spice lovers, there’s Aquazzura’s chilli sneakers—perfect for turning up the heat!

SHOP IT: Limoncello 105 Embellished Suede Sandals, $1,120, Aquazzura at Net-a-Porter

PHOTO: Net-a-Porter

SHOP IT: Belt Oversized Tote Bag, $615, JW Anderson at Farfetch

PHOTO: Farfetch

SHOP IT: 'Cherry Gucci' Cotton T-Shirt, $750, Gucci

PHOTO: Gucci

3. Corsets

What was once seen as a symbol of female restriction and limitation has now evolved into an emblem of empowerment and fierceness.

Whether you’re inspired by the recent resurgence of period dressing (thanks, Bridgerton) or simply want to dip your toes in the innerwear as outerwear trend, modern-day corsets can accentuate your silhouette with sass through a myriad of stylish pairings.

Layer your leather piece over a blazer dress or basic tee, or tone down its sexy overtones with a louche jacket. Then, embrace the sensuousness that ensues.

Tip: Play with contrasting silhouettes and materials

SHOP IT: Leather Corset Top, $1,291, LaQuan Smith at Moda Operandi

PHOTO: Moda Operandi

SHOP IT: Floral-Jacquard Bustier Top, $506, Dolce&Gabbana at The Outnet

PHOTO: The Outnet

SHOP IT: Crystal-Embellished Cage Corset, $1,200, Area at Farfetch

PHOTO: Farfetch

4. Sexy Bralettes

The new way to wear underwear as outerwear is to sparkle where it counts. Go all out and wear your showstopper with furry extras and an impeccably made up face to show you mean business. Or take to the streets and wear it under an oversize blazer, styled with thigh-high boots and slicked-back hair for that modern power vibe.

SHOP IT: Sequinned Balcony Bra, $1,250, Dolce&Gabbana

PHOTO: Dolce&Gabbana

SHOP IT: Embellished Cropped Silk-Twill Bralette, $1,521, Dries Van Noten at Net-a-Porter

PHOTO: Net-a-Porter

SHOP IT: Chain-Print Silk Bralette, $1,160, Versace at Farfetch

PHOTO: Farfetch

5. Heart-Shaped Accessories

Delivering a bold, playful statement with chic whimsy, the season’s heart-shaped accessories let you play modern day Venus to your heart’s content. Let your intentions be known unequivocally with a full head-to-toe scarlet look, paired with a heart-shaped face mask that protects as much as it delivers on the style front.

Or get in on some fringe action with oversize earrings that add that extra touch of sparkle to your look with every turn of the head. With a plethora of options to choose from, you don’t have to wear your heart on just your sleeves any longer

SHOP IT: Heart-Frame Sunglasses, $868, Undercover at Farfetch

PHOTO: Farfetch

SHOP IT: Extra Small Heart 18-Karat Gold Opal Earrings, $936, Jennifer Myer at Net-a-Porter

PHOTO: Farfetch

6. Cropped top

Unlike the cropped T-shirts of the 1990s – also known as baby tees because of their shrunken fit – this season’s midriff-baring tops exude refinement and sophistication. Today’s short cuts are all grown up and can be styled in ways that go beyond a naked belly.

Keep it classy with a tweed pantsuit anchored with a navel-grazing chain-link belt or go romantic and rugged with a leather cropped top layered over a sweet frock, grounded with combat boots.

SHOP IT: Cropped Floral-Print Mulberry Silk-Crepe Top, $455, Matteau at Net-a-Porter

PHOTO: Net-a-Porter

SHOP IT: Estelle Cropped Open-Back Floral-Print Linen Top, $221, Zimmerman at Net-a-Porter

PHOTO: Net-a-Porter

7. Very Peri

Is it purple, is it blue? No, it’s “a dynamic periwinkle blue hue with a vivifying violet-red undertone,” says Pantone of Very Peri, its colour of the year.

You don’t need to be as specific if you’re looking to indulge in the trend. Just reach for something within the spectrum (think lavender) and juxtapose its calming, introspective vibes with volume, shimmer and texture for a more standout take.

Tip: Go head to toe with the hue and contrast it with crisp white.

SHOP IT: Off-Shoulder Maxi Dress, $685, Staud at Farfetch

PHOTO: Farfetch

SHOP IT: Ribbed Dress With Gathering, $45.90, Zara

PHOTO: Zara

SHOP IT: Signature Lace Soft-Cup Bra, $76, Hanky Panky at Matchesfashion

PHOTO: Matchesfashion

8. Novelty Bags

What’s a sure conversation starter? A novelty bag. And the good news is, there’s one for every occasion and personality — from the elegant giant pearls at Simone Rocha to the luxurious gold ears at Schiaparelli and the ancient Greek sculptures at Louis Vuitton.

Amp up the drama with an equally bold ensemble, or keep it simple and let the bag take centre stage. Brings a whole new dimension to bagging right.

SHOP IT: Pochette Téte, $3,750, Louis Vuitton

PHOTO: Louis Vuitton

SHOP IT: Elvis Presley + Peter Mars Embroidered Appliquéd Canvas Clutch, $1,542, Olympia Le-Tan at Net-a-Porter

PHOTO: Net-a-Porter

SHOP IT: Elephant Pocket In Classic Calfskin, $1,150, Loewe

PHOTO: Loewe

9. Poofy Silhouettes

Found in vivid hues at JW Anderson and Sportmax, and in surprising textures and materials at Louis Vuitton, poofy silhouettes in the form of puff sleeves, bubble hems or swathes of fabric are a great way to have fun and enjoy fashion.

Style yours with even more volume for pointed exaggeration, or tone it down with streamlined separates. Either way, it’s sure to spark unadulterated joy.

SHOP IT: Exploded Parka Sleeves Tailored Jacket, $4,975, Alexander McQueen

PHOTO: Alexander McQueen

10. Drop earrings

PHOTO: Farfetch

Never underestimate the visual impact of a great pair of drop earrings framing your face. Wear a single one like for a touch of debonair flair or reach for a pair of shoulder-grazers like what style influencer Yoyo Cao has for a guaranteed entrance.

These baubles will surely add that extra something to your OOTD instantly.

SHOP IT: Etoile Filante Earrings in White Diamond and White Gold, $22,650, Chanel

PHOTO: Farfetch

SHOP IT: Drop Earrings, $220, Amir Slama at Farfetch

PHOTO: Farfetch

SHOP IT: Lifelong Heart Pierced Earrings, $139, Swarovski

PHOTO: Swarovski

This article was first published in Her World Online.