How to style a satin dress, your newest wardrobe staple

Meet the slinky satin slip dress, your newest wardrobe staple. This dress may not look like much, but it's actually really versatile - you can create a good number of different looks with just one dress! You can dress it up (pun intended) for the office or even a night out, or create a casual look that would be perfect for weekend brunch with the girls.

With the way the liquid satin of the dress shimmers and shines in the light, you'll be turning heads wherever you go. Here are eight ways that you can style a satin dress:

With a T-shirt

There are many outfits you can create with a satin dress and a simple tee, like wearing the T-shirt beneath the dress for a casual, youthful look that's best complemented by sneakers.

Or, totally change things up by wearing the shirt over the dress, so it appears that you're wearing a tee with a skirt. If you want to 'tuck in' the shirt, wear a belt over the dress, and tuck the tee in to that. Add some edge to your look by swapping out the plain shirt for a graphic one. Bonus points if it's a grunge band tee!

With a mesh blouse

Finding the plain satin dress boring? Switch it up by wearing a lightweight mesh top below to add some pizzazz to your fit.

With a long-sleeved top beneath

With a crisp collared blouse or turtleneck beneath your satin dress, you're good to go anywhere, really. We especially think this look works great when you want to dress modestly but still show off your pretty dress.

With a long-sleeved blouse worn over

https://www.tiktok.com/@alesharehman/video/7110356709171858731?referer_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.herworld.com%2Fgallery%2Ffashion%2F

Or, if your dress is too fitted but you dig the stylish vibe of a blouse with the dress, why not try wearing the top over the dress instead?

With a cardigan

Shrug on a cosy, slouchy cardigan for a relaxed feminine look that will be perfect for some window shopping or catching a movie in theatres.

With a sweater

If you fancy the cardigan and dress pairing, but want a little more coverage, wear a sweater instead.

With a blazer

Throw on an oversized blazer over the dress for a chic look that will take you from day to night. To go full glam, slip on a pair of heels. Otherwise, a pair of crisp white sneakers will do the job too.

With a belt

https://www.tiktok.com/@kcaloco/video/7107689200505326891?referer_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.herworld.com%2Fgallery%2Ffashion%2Ftrend

To add some shape to your figure, simply slip on a belt over your dress! Go with a chunky belt to make a statement, or a slim belt for a more subtle look. Otherwise, you can even opt for a statement corset belt to really accentuate your figure.

This article was first published in Her World Online.