How to style the off-shoulder top

Shrug those shoulders and show some skin. More wearable and flattering than a cropped top, an off-the-shoulder top presents the perfect balance of sexy meets sweet.

Pump up the volume with ruffled sleeves, or keep it effortless with an asymmetrical number that slides off one shoulder. Wear it with tomboy culottes and athletic footwear to balance its femininity.

Here’s how to nail the look:

Bodysuit With Ruffled Straps, $49.90, Zara

Kleora Off Shoulder Cropped Top, $43.90, Love, Bonito

Jose Off-The-Shoulder Cropped Floral-Print Stretch-Jersey Top, $250, Norma Kamali at Net-a-Porter

Allia Off-The-Shoulder Ruffled Floral-Print Linen Halterneck Top, $444, Zimmermann at The Outnet

Boat-Neck Knitted Sweater, $65.90, Mango

Silk Off The Shoulder Top, $618, Michelle Mason at Farfetch

Off-the-shoulder Corset Top in Warm Orange, $2,980, Alexander McQueen

Printed Silk Shirt, $1,950, Fendi

This article was first published in Harper's Bazaar Singapore.