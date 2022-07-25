How to style the off-shoulder top

Shrug those shoulders and show some skin. More wearable and flattering than a cropped top, an off-the-shoulder top presents the perfect balance of sexy meets sweet.
Pump up the volume with ruffled sleeves, or keep it effortless with an asymmetrical number that slides off one shoulder. Wear it with tomboy culottes and athletic footwear to balance its femininity.
Here’s how to nail the look:
Bodysuit With Ruffled Straps, $49.90, Zara
Kleora Off Shoulder Cropped Top, $43.90, Love, Bonito
Jose Off-The-Shoulder Cropped Floral-Print Stretch-Jersey Top, $250, Norma Kamali at Net-a-Porter
Allia Off-The-Shoulder Ruffled Floral-Print Linen Halterneck Top, $444, Zimmermann at The Outnet
Boat-Neck Knitted Sweater, $65.90, Mango
Silk Off The Shoulder Top, $618, Michelle Mason at Farfetch
Off-the-shoulder Corset Top in Warm Orange, $2,980, Alexander McQueen
Printed Silk Shirt, $1,950, Fendi
This article was first published in Harper's Bazaar Singapore.