How successful women spend their evenings to wake up recharged

PHOTO: Pexels
Women's Weekly

Carpe diem.

It’s been instilled in us to make the most out of the waking hours of our days, with motivation being a key contributor of productivity and success.

But feeling burnt out happens more often than we want it to, with no real way of dealing with it properly once it’s struck.

Maybe the answer is in the prevention of such feelings by ensuring you don’t wake up on the wrong side of the bed in the morning.

Success rarely happens overnight, but we have some tips from successful women that you can try to be successful yourself too.

Here are some routines you can put yourself in for the evening so you feel fresh, recharged and driven the following day.

MEDITATE AND DO PROPER BREATHING

PHOTO: Pexels

You have been through a lot during the day; if you work in an office, you probably hear the sounds of computers and keyboards and meetings throughout the day.

Recharge by giving yourself some time alone to relax, keep still and quiet, and breathe deeply.

Know that your brain, heart, and nervous and digestive systems find it hard to function as usual and to maximise their potentials if they aren’t getting sufficient oxygen.

And during a busy day, it’s easy to forget to stop for a moment to breathe.

GET QUALITY SLEEP

PHOTO: Unsplash

Many people tend to overlook this, but getting enough sleep at night is paramount if you want to be productive during the day.

There are some who are of the rare breed who can survive with less than five hours of sleep a day, but normally, we need at least eight hours of sleep.

A slumber this long at a daily rate keeps you productive and your mind focused and creative, ensures better health and longer attention span, and avoids getting overly stressed, mood fluctuation and sudden bursts of emotions.

It has been shown that not getting enough sleep at night can cause obesity, diabetes, damage to the heart, and ultimately, an early, untimely death.

Do not wait for you to learn it the hard way; fix your sleeping habits from early on.

WASH UP AND WIND DOWN

PHOTO: Unsplash

Do not be lazy; no matter how tired you are, never forget to wash your face and brush your teeth before you sleep.

Do not let the germ and bacteria that built-up on your face throughout the day stay in your skin overnight.

It would also help to put apply some moisturiser to your face and lotion or coconut oil to your skin.

This helps brighten up your face and make you look energised and fresh the next morning.

TAKE A RELAXING BATH (BUBBLE BATHS, IF YOU PREFER)

PHOTO: Pexels

After the stressful work you had to face during the day, you need some time to relax and rejuvenate.

What a better way to do this than to take a bath? We recommend adding Epsom salt if you are not a bubble-bath person.

Since you’re at it already, why not make the most of the moment and create a romantic, relaxing space and time for yourself?

Light some candles up and play some soft music as you soak.

Simple pleasures like this can greatly affect your performance and mood the next day, if not the whole week!

SQUEEZE IN A MASSAGE

PHOTO: Unsplash

While you should not get a massage every day, it is not a bad habit to get one regularly (once in two weeks or so).

It is a given that our body and mind affect each other.

It is not enough to rest your mind by sleeping; you also need to ease your body.

Those hours of thinking and exerting effort on your work can stiffen those joints and muscles, and your massage therapist knows the best way to heal that.

We recommend using oil for your massage as it enhances the feeling of relaxation.

WRITE POSITIVE NOTES TO READ THE FOLLOWING MORNING

PHOTO: Pexels

This might be a weird habit, but try it and see for yourself how it can transform you.

Try writing little notes of positivity before you sleep; it can be the things you are thankful for during the day.

The following morning, read the note and remember the feeling of being grateful as you wrote it.

You have no idea how effective this habit is in starting the morning positively.

READ A BOOK

PHOTO: Pexels

Instead of watching the television or using your smartphone or tablet before you go to bed, it is a better habit to take an actual book off the shelf and read old-school style.

The bright white screens of our gadgets actually confuse and mess up our bodies and body clocks as they create the illusion of daylight.

Therefore, your body starts to think it is daytime and does not produce enough chemicals such as melatonin which are crucial for a good night’s sleep.

This article was first published in Women's Weekly

More about
Lifestyle Personal development / Self-improvement Productivity

