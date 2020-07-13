How swimming can make you a faster runner

Swim your way to a better track record!

There’s a reason why swimming is often lauded as a great cross-training activity, especially for runners. Here are the top benefits of adding swimming to your workout routine.

Improves the level of endurance

PHOTO: Pixabay

If you thought swimming was an easy sport, think again. While in the water, you exert different muscles depending on the style which you go by. Plus the water adds resistance to your efforts, making your body work harder while swimming a good ten laps.

With running, it takes a good deal of stamina and through swimming, you will be able to build it up.

Builds upper body strength

PHOTO: Pexels

If you have only been running all this while, chances are you have a weak upper body. Swimming helps strengthen your shoulders and muscles in your upper body which can definitely benefit your balance and overall performance.

Form better pace

PHOTO: Pixabay

Most beginner runners struggle with pacing – we tend to run too fast at the start which leads to tiring ourselves out halfway through our run. Swimming helps us to hold a consistent pace as we have to pay attention to our breathing, often rhythmic and consistent that can really aid us in our everyday runs.

Less prone to injuries

PHOTO: Pixabay

With constant kicking in the water, our ankles and hip flexors become more flexible and stronger, which helps lower the risk of leg injuries during our run.

Speeds up the recovery process

PHOTO: Unsplash

Swimming might not be a walk in the park but it is definitely gentle on the body. You can work your cardiovascular muscles without the heavy impact if you’re feeling too sore to hit the treadmill. Also, the cool temperature of most swimming pools can help reduce muscle inflammation.

This article was first published in Shape.