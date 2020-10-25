How to take care of your watches and jewellery

Whether it’s fine jewellery or exquisite watches, there’s always a sentimental reason behind every piece of jewellery or timepiece you buy, and you’ll want to wear it forever. Here are some quick and easy tips to take care of your precious accessories to prevent tarnishing, scratches and dullness.

1. Keep it away from wood

Avoid leaving your jewellery on chemically treated surfaces or on wood which can stain or speed up the tarnishing process.

2. Keep it in a ziplock bag

PHOTO: Shopee.sg

Over time, your jewelry comes in contact with moisture and air which causes it to eventually tarnish. Put it in a ziplock bag and squeeze out all the air before sealing.

3. Store your silver with chalk

Chalk absorbs moisture, or if you find that dusty, invest in some dehumidifiers or silica packs.

4. Keep your jewellery dry and away from skincare

PHOTO: Unsplash

Don’t wear your jewellery then apply lotions, perfume or hairspray. Never wear silver jewellery when you go swimming or at the sauna.

5. Avoid leaving it in sunlight

The colour of gemstones will become dull when exposed to too much light.

6. Put your pieces on rotation

PHOTO: Unsplash

Jewellery isn’t meant to be worn 24/7, give it a break and show some love to other pieces of jewellery.

7. Keep gold jewellery separately from silver jewellery

Gold scratches easily, so keep them in individual soft cloth bags or the original boxes they came it.

8. Do not use toothpaste

PHOTO: Pexels

That home remedy is too abrasive and will damage your jewellery in the long run.

9. Use dishwashing soap and warm water

For pieces that are dull, filmy, or starting to discolor, mix a few drops of mild dish soap with warm water and rub the jewelry with a soft cloth. Rinse in cool water and buff with a cloth until dry.

10. Use a microfiber cloth

PHOTO: Shopee.sg

Small particles like dust and dirt that are not immediately visible to our eyes can fill up the tiny spaces on your watches and jewellery. As a result, the pieces can turn dull and can possibly become a breeding ground for skin irritations.

That’s why it’s important to clean your timepieces and jewellery regularly by using a microfiber cloth and a little water.

In case you’re thinking of disinfecting your watches with soapy water, resist the urge; the foam may end up in the tiniest areas, doing more harm than good for your watch.

For pearls and other porous stones, use a small makeup brush dipped in shampoo and water to clean. Use a damp cloth to wipe the pearl.

11. Invest in a cleaning solution

As time passes, even the toughest of watches are bound to lose their shine. To get your timepiece back to its fresh face state, reach for this Protect & Shine solution by homegrown brand, HOROCD which is pronounced as horo-c-d, which marries horology with obsessive compulsive disorder (OCD)—neat.

Born out of multiple trial and errors, the Protect & Shine cleaning solution can be used on most timepieces including stainless steel, platinum, gold, titanium and ceramic designs. Spray it on a microfiber cloth, clean your bezel and bracelet with it, and you’re good to go.

12. Store them properly

PHOTO: Pexels

We know it’s easy to just chuck your watch on the table when you’re not wearing it but imagine the risks of spilling drinks or accidentally dropping it while you’re clearing your desk. Your best bet?

Always keep your watches in their individual boxes which are designed to protect the pieces from scratches and damages.

This article was first published in Her World Online.