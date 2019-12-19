How to throw a Crazy Rich Asians-inspired party for a fraction of the budget

Want to throw a shindig à la Crazy Rich Asians this festive season but unable to fork out as obscene an amount of money?

Nbd - it's very easy to put together a glamorous event on a budget.

We got Ripple Sim, the founder and director of Stitch X Marker Styling Studio, to share the five key ornamental elements of a CRA-inspired party, and where you can get them for cheap.

1. ORIENTAL FANS

“These useful props can be used both as decor or as door gifts. Depending on the material and size, you can find them in Chinatown for $1.50 per piece.”

2. PEACOCK FEATHERS

“Forget running after a peacock. Instead, you can buy a single feather for $1 from roadside stalls in Little India.”

3. GOLD DRAPES

“These drapes make the perfect glitzy backdrop. Pop by Arab street for some gold cloth and, if your budget permits, also grab a piece of turquoise cloth. If you’re looking for your decor to be similar to that of Crazy Rich Asians, refer to the movie poster to make sure you’ve got the right colours.”

4. FLOWERS

“Check out wholesale florists like GG Fresh for a wide assortment of flowers. You don't even need to know their names-just refer to a flower chart and the staff will guide you.”

5. PROPS

“Also make use of props such as pearls, gold and silver tinsels and 'porcelain' vases. StitchXMarker provides all these props for rental at a fraction of our usual package rate. Just tell us the theme you’re going for and we’ll list all the props you need for your party!”

This article was first published in CLEO Singapore.