How to travel virtually around the world, from home

Conservation-led travel company andBeyond, which usually offers guided tours to places like Africa, South America, India, Bhutan and Sri Lanka, has launched WILDwatch Live, bringing to viewers live-streamed game drives, so you can imagine you’re driving through a safari sans the bugs and the heat.

They will be streaming from two safaris, namely Ngala Private Game Reserve and Djuma Private Game Reserve, both located in South Africa.

The virtual safari brings the wilderness to you twice a day, via three-hour long live-streamed videos on YouTube and Facebook.

You can view the safaris between 12.30pm and 3.30pm, and between 9pm and 12am, local time.