How to unlock Tbilisi on a modest budget

A European getaway shouldn't cost a fortune. Join us as we explore the heart of Tbilisi, Georgia, on a budget, capturing the city's timeless charm with Polaroids and memories.

Please note that, to honour our modest budget, the following guide primarily focuses on the city centre.

Day 1: Embrace being a tourist in Georgia

Embrace the journey of an adventurer, don your brightest outfits, pack your camera, and let your first day in the Georgian capital be filled with the whimsy of Shardeni Street.

Once known as the "Dark Street" for its enclosed passageways, Shardeni now beams with colour, cafes, and curiosity. Let your lens dance between the bronze Tamada statue, charming Bambis Rigi (Cotton Row), and the elegant Caravanserai, now home to the Tbilisi History Museum.

With an entrance fee of just USD 2 (S$2.60), the museum invites you to walk through millennia of Georgian heritage, from the fourth millennium BC to modern day.

Tickets can be purchased at the museum box office.

If you are a photography enthusiast, the Metekhi Church is a must-visit if only to be greeted by the frescoes on the walls of the interior as you climb your way up the stairs to the hill for a breathtaking panorama of the city, especially during golden hour.

Day 2: Dive into Old Tbilisi's charm

Your second day begins at Rike Park, a green haven nestled beside the Mtkvari River. Wander through landscaped gardens, and walk across the futuristic Bridge of Peace, a glass-and-steel marvel that links Tbilisi's past and present in a single span.

Rike Park presents itself as a lush riverside escape that stretches along the Mtkvari River and offers a contrasting view to the city's old charm.

Stroll through the greenery and cross the iconic Bridge of Peace, a modern marvel of glass and steel. Take a minute to soak in the panorama and play a game of I Spy to see if you spot Metekhi Church or Narikala Fortress first.

From Europe Square, hop aboard the aerial cable car that glides you up to Narikala Fortress.

You'll need a Metromoney card (approx. USD 0.75), which you can purchase and top up at the station. As you ascend, watch the city unfold beneath you: ancient, modern, and magical.

At the summit, step back in time. Narikala Fortress, built in the fourth century, remains a steadfast guardian over the city. From its high walls, the view is simply timeless.

Follow the trail to the Mother of Georgia statue, a silver sentinel that watches lovingly over the capital. Then unwind at a clifftop cafe like 144 Stairs, where for just a few dollars, you can sip something warm and gaze across the horizon.

When hunger calls, descend into the enchanting Abanotubani district, where small eateries like Londre Restaurant and Georgian Bistro Abanostan serve up hearty Georgian dishes for a few Lar, filling your belly without emptying your wallet.

Day 3: Let the minerals soothe you

Very few places lead you to a waterfall without a proper hike, like Tbilisi. Start the day by finding your way to the Leghvtakhevi Waterfall.

Let the cascading waterfall cool you with its gentle mist as you stand in the heart of the canyon. When you are ready to leave, take the exact steps that brought you there to return to the iconic domed roofs of the Abanotubani district, where an ancient wellness ritual awaits.

Indulge in a traditional sulfur bath, letting the legendary mineral-rich waters soothe your travel-weary muscles and leave you feeling completely revitalised.

The entrance fee to the bath is between USD 5 and 12. We recommend carrying your own towel and bath slippers to save on rental costs.

Day 4: Let nature unfold at Lake Lisi

Embrace the city's wilder edges. From Baratashvili Street, hop on the Line 301 bus (approx. USD 0.50) to Delisi Metro Station. From there, a quick cab ride (USD 2.90) takes you to the natural calm of Lisi Lake.

Here, pine trees whisper to the wind, and the ripples of the lake shimmer like silver thread beneath a painter's sky. Choose your perfect perch and let time pass like poetry.

Settle into Coffee LAB for a midday retreat. With USD 8, enjoy a creamy cappuccino, flaky pastry, and lake views that linger in memory long after the last sip. Or savour local snacks from lakeside kiosks like Georgian salads, cold drinks, and khachapuri, all for USD 5.

Let the afternoon stretch like a cat in the sun. Follow the lake's edge, skip a stone or two, or simply lie back and let the sky wander. Here, the day isn't something to spend, it's something to savour.

Day 5: Farewell by the sea

Let the city offer you a gentle farewell on your last day.

Make your way to the expansive shores of the Tbilisi Sea, a reservoir whose still waters mirror the sky in serenity. Dip your toes, journal your thoughts, sketch the skyline, or simply breathe.

Journal, read a book, etch a sketch or doodle and just let the beauty of the moment help you be mindful in your last few hours in Tbilisi.

If the mood strikes, visit the nearby Chronicles of Georgia, a monumental sculpture that tells the nation's story in towering detail. Or explore the Tbilisi Sea Plaza for a last-minute souvenir.

It's not a farewell, it's simply an invitation to return to Tbilisi. If you are not limited by a budget, explore the top things to do in Tbilisi with Wego.

Disclaimer: Prices mentioned in this article are approximate and based on publicly available information at the time of writing. Please note that actual costs may vary depending on various factors. We recommend checking official websites for the most up-to-date pricing.

[[nid:724325]]

This article was first published in Wego.