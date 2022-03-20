How to wear the comfortable oversized trend like a pro

The past two years have seen many of us working from home. That means we're wearing a lot less of the usual 9-to-5 wardrobe staples such as pencil skirts and sharp blazers.

Instead, we find ourselves reaching more for comfy clothes. Extra-large cardigans, breezy long dresses, wide-leg pants… these pieces are generally cosy and they offer lots of freedom for movement - what's not to like about them?

We're not the only ones in love with this trend. Fashion houses (think Balenciaga, Valentino and The Row, to name a few) and even local stars like Jeanette Aw and Fann Wong are fans of the oversized trend.

Although it's refreshing to see a slouchy and "lazy" silhouette being embraced by the fashionable set, the trend can sometimes come off as sloppy. But hey, that can be easily rectified with the right styling.

Keep scrolling down to check out our styling tips and tricks on how to rock the oversized fashion trend like how these stylish celebs do.

Oversized shirt

One of the reasons why we love oversized shirts is their all-occasion appeal. You can wear them to the office for a chic boss babe look, or on a breezy day out with loved ones.

All you have to do is choose the right oversized shirt.

For work, go for oversized shirts that are more structured while offering a crisp and clean look. Nurul Aini's pink version is a great piece to wear with a skirt or pants.

For the weekends, consider going for more colourful options. Take the style cue from Cynthia Koh, who balanced a printed oversized shirt with a pair of pared-down high-waist shorts.

Feeling wild? Then wow the ones around you with an unabashedly loud design.

Think animal prints, such as the tiger-themed Valentino shirt on Fann Wong, and complete the OTT look with matching accessories and footwear.

Alternatively, you can fall back on the failsafe oversized white button-down shirt or go for a shirt dress like how Jesseca Liu did. It's a classic and chic piece to own.

Oversized pants

Pulling off and styling oversized pants is a little more tricky than other oversized pieces, as they can be a little too big and too long for the average woman.

The solution: Go for anything high-waisted. Jeanette Aw styled hers with an asymmetric shirt, for a fabulous #OOTD.

Want something less formal but still pulled together? Try Azura Goh's combo and style oversized jeans with a blazer and a T-shirt.

For a fun and playful look, take a leaf out of our March cover girl Tay Ying's stylebook and go for a wide-leg jumpsuit.

An easy way to wear oversized pants? Reach for a matching set like how Bonnie Loo did.

Not only is it a brainless way to nail the trend, but it also requires minimal styling time - perfect when you're rushing to head out of your house.

Oversized blazer

Unlike slim-cut blazers, slouchy blazers look a lot less stiff. Plus, its relaxed silhouette means that it can transition from weekdays to weekends seamlessly.

Carrie Wong's nude blazer with strong shoulder details offers a gender-neutral look.

Blazers aren't just reserved for job interviews and boardrooms. Fiona Xie's leather version looks luxe and cool, making it a great option to elevate any outfit.

This article was first published in Her World Online.