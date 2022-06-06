How to wear the fringe trend anywhere and everywhere

The fringe takes on many forms this season as it makes its return to the runway in an exciting display of experimentation. While this decorative embellishment first became fashionable as a hallmark of the flapper look in the 1920s, today, the desire to glam it up is not constrained to an invitation to a cocktail party.

Going for a quick coffee run or picking up your kid from school? Get all dressed up in fringe – whether it’s a dress, skirt or a pair of trousers. And let’s be clear here: We’re not talking fringe details around the hem of a skirt or on a blouse as an afterthought; fringe for Spring is meant to be embraced in the most dramatic way.

And here’s the best part – you can wear this look to the supermarket with ease because this season’s fringed looks are best worn with a super casual vibe. Take Chloe for instance:

Every look on the runway, including the gorgeous colourful fringed maxi dresses, was paired with summer slides. Proenza Schouler’s vibrant cut-out maxi dresses were adorned with cascading fringing, but there is a simplicity and versatility to the silhouette that makes it perfect for a Sunday brunch, as well as a night out at a posh restaurant.

Even when the fringe was embellished with tiny daisies on an intricately embroidered blouse at Dior, it was styled with a pair of tailored white shorts. This further illustrates the spirit of the season, which is to wear the prettiest clothes anywhere and everywhere, and not just on fancy occasions.

Fringed printed voile wrap skirt, $230, Farm Rio at Net-a-porter

PHOTO: Net-a-porter

Sol cutout fringed stretch-jersey halterneck midi dress, $419, Leslie Amon at Net-a-porter

PHOTO: Net-a-porter

Frangibus fringed woven basket bag, $2,001, Christian Louboutin at MatchesFashion

PHOTO: MatchesFashion

Sunrise-print fringed cotton-jersey cropped top, $513, Paco Rabanne at MatchesFashion

PHOTO: MatchesFashion

Sequinned crossbody bag with fringe, $59.90, Zara

PHOTO: Zara

Macrame skirt, $59.90, Zara

PHOTO: Zara

This article was first published in Her World Online.