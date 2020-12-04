How this woman is leading the charge against the coronavirus in Singapore

“Everyone is yearning for a holiday, right? Me too,” she says with a small chuckle. That holiday would be a well-deserved break for Prof Leo. After all, in this long-drawn battle against Covid-19, many of us had turned to her for her expertise in infectious diseases.

“People look towards us to provide information,” the head of NCID acknowledges. “But when the information is scanty or non-existent, it can be a challenge. We just have to make the best guess and judgement, and at the same time, utilise our resources to gather more information and give us clarity,”

“To make a decision right at the beginning, when you have little to no information, is not an easy thing to do,” she adds.

Our national response to Covid-19 cannot be attributed to the efforts of one person alone.

After all, it boils down to everyone playing their part, right down to the general population’s compliance with safety measures, such as social distancing and masking up.

But at the heart of this coordinated effort against the invisible enemy stands Prof Leo, steadfastly anchoring our pandemic response with her clinical leadership.

Studying the new pathogen

The NCID is a facility that serves as a one-stop-shop for infectious disease management and prevention.

The 14-storey building, situated opposite Tan Tock Seng Hospital (TTSH), houses 17 wards with 330 beds, a clinic, laboratories, and research facilities.

This enables Prof Leo and her multi-disciplinary team of doctors, nurses, epidemiologists, researchers and medical technologists to capture and analyse data on emerging infectious diseases more efficiently.

When asked about the first few months of the outbreak, the words “very stressful” tumbles out of Prof Leo. It’s not hard to understand why – it was an unprecedented public health crisis, and infectious disease experts around the globe were racing against time to unearth more information about this new virus.

How was it transmitted? What was the infectious period? Why did some people develop a more severe illness?

For these answers, Prof Leo turned to her multi-disciplinary team at NCID.

As the facility was designed to contain and manage infectious diseases, they were able to analyse their own operational data set and arrive at conclusions swiftly.

That, and working with the World Health Organisation and other infectious disease experts, both locally and internationally, to exchange information.

She recalls having to be in conferences almost every night during the first few months of the outbreak. And because Geneva is seven hours behind Singapore, that stretched her workdays into 14-hour-long affairs.

She jokes that a small mercy was that she could switch her camera off during these Zoom sessions, allowing her to sit in and have dinner at the same time.

“There was not a lot of rest during that period, but it was fine because it meant that we were able to gain new knowledge and answers that enabled us to move faster than the virus,” she says. And while the schedule, in hindsight, was punishing, she didn’t mind.

“You just have to work and get things done,” she says matter-of-factly.

Ready before first imported case

PHOTO: Her World Online

One of the key lessons Prof Leo learnt early on as an infectious disease expert: There is little margin for error in her role. More than two decades ago, when she was a consultant, she was tasked with coordinating a response to Nipah virus – an emerging infectious disease at that time, a first for her.