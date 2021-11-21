How you can cook restaurant-quality dishes at home, according to Peach Blossoms' executive Chinese chef

Chinese cuisine conjures visions of a particular type of dishes, but over at the award-winning Peach Blossoms at Parkroyal Collection Marina Bay, it takes on a new perspective. The kitchen is helmed by executive Chinese chef, Edward Chong, 38, who combines authentic Chinese cuisine with visually arresting plating and a little whimsy.

“I joined the industry when I graduated school in the 2000s, and my maternal uncle – who is also a chef – felt that the discipline of being in a professional kitchen would help ‘tame’ my playfulness and shape my work ethics and professional attitude,” the Malaysian-born Singapore permanent resident shares.

“I ended up coming to Singapore with him and was introduced to chef Sam Leong and my first job at Jade at Fullerton Hotel, and have never left the kitchen since.”

Below, we get him to shed light on the the distinctive traits of Chinese cuisine, his tips on cooking restaurant-quality fare, culinary inspirations as well as must-orders at Peach Blossoms.

What is your culinary philosophy?

Edward Chong (EC): I believe the dishes reflect the chef’s personality and identity and make it a point not to follow trends blindly. We can experiment and get creative but must not deviate from our identity. I’m guided by this philosophy when I’m developing new dishes for our menu, based on refining what we know and making further improvements until we get it right.

That is why a meal at Peach Blossoms’ is not just about Cantonese cuisine, but also progressive Chinese cuisine. A lot of our diners often assume that the person behind such a dining experience must be an (older) master chef, but they are quite surprised when they meet me only to find out otherwise!

You're known for melding traditional dishes with innovative ingredients, culinary techniques and presentation. Could you tell us more about the techniques you incorporate and what inspires your dishes?

PHOTO: Peach Blossoms

EC: We try to get creative with plating our dishes. Food-wise, we incorporate unusual ingredients from different countries and cuisines, while maintaining the basic expectations of taste from a culinary perspective. Of course, observing the basics such as serving the food at the right temperature is also important!

I draw inspiration from my daily experiences — from my conversations with colleagues and partners, new dining experiences, new ingredients to work with, and sometimes even from watching videos online. I think it is important to keep an open mind but remain focused on how to incorporate new ideas into the foundational basics.

Must-order dishes at Peach Blossoms?

PHOTO: Peach Blossoms

EC: Our Deep Fried ‘Cigar’ Roll with Black Truffle, Foie Gras and Prawn (above), the Four Combination Platter, and our Stewed Mung Bean Noodles with Ten-year ‘Gu Yue Long Shan’ Rice Wine are dishes on our menu that have become very popular with our guests.

What are the hallmarks or essential elements of Chinese cuisine?

PHOTO: Peach Blossoms

EC: I personally feel that Chinese cuisine is unique for ‘wok-hei’ – the characteristic smokey char flavour that comes from precise control of the temperature when cooking. I feel this is something that has yet to be replicated in any other kind of cuisine.

What are three items or ingredients you can't do without when it comes to Chinese cuisine? And your favourite ingredient to work with?

PHOTO: Peach Blossoms

EC: – Organic free-range chicken, which is both nutritious and tasty, and a very versatile ingredient that can be used in many dishes.

– Seafood, such as shellfish, is great on its own for its sweet delicate flavour or for stock or flavouring purposes.

– Vegetables and fruit, for adding a splash of colour and texture to a dish.

Your tips for efficiency in the kitchen, for home cooks

PHOTO: Peach Blossoms

EC: Having the right equipment can help save home cooks time and produce restaurant-quality results. For example, many modern electric cookers are great for making flavourful restaurant-quality soups, stews, and other dishes, without the need to constantly watch over what you are cooking.

