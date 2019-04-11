How you can make your child a CPF millionaire by contributing $400 every month until they turn 21

While many may frown upon the CPF scheme in Singapore, it must be said that it does a good job of forcing us to save for the most important expenses in our lives - our home (via the Ordinary Account (OA)), retirement (via the Special Account (SA)) and medical needs (via the MediSave Account (MA)).

The CPF does not just 1) force us to save from our salaries, it 2) also forces our employers to contribute to these important expense buckets in our lives, and CPF itself 3) pays us a very decent risk-free annual interest of 2.5 per cent (OA) to 4.0 per cent (SA and MA), as well as an additional interest of 1.0 per cent on the first $60,000 of our combined CPF balances.

We look at an interesting and highly unconventional concept - of kickstarting our child's CPF millionaire status - by contributing to his or her CPF account from the day they are born to when they turn 21.

SAVING FOR YOUR CHILD'S RETIREMENT

Firstly, it has to be said that having a baby can be expensive in Singapore. While trying to keep up with new and essential expenses today, it may be challenging to even think about forking out an additional sum each month for our child's retirement - which may be close to six to seven decades away.

With that being said, here's how saving $400 a month for our newborn's future can result in them becoming a CPF millionaire for their retirement. Before we go into the calculations, let's go over some assumptions and ground rules to understand how this would work:

#1 We contribute $400 each month to our child's Special Account, for their retirement

#2 We do this for the first 21 years, until our child start working at the earliest (of course, boys may only start 2 to 3 years later due to National Service)

#3 For simplicity sake, we will assume that one contribution of $4,800 is made to our child's SA on the first day of each year

#4 We assume our child does not have any other CPF savings during this time

#5 We assume that our child never earns a single cent in income (and hence do not receive any regular contributions from work) which is of course unrealistic. For the purpose of this illustration, we would just made this assumption.

Here’s how your contributions to your child’s SA will look like after 21 years.

Year Cumulative Savings Savings Compounded In SA Interest Earned 1 $4,800 $5,040 $240 2 $9,600 $10,332 $732 3 $14,400 $15,889 $1,489 4 $19,200 $21,723 $2,523 5 $24,000 $27,849 $3,849 6 $28,800 $34,282 $5,482 7 $33,600 $41,036 $7,436 8 $38,400 $48,128 $9,728 9 $43,200 $55,574 $12,374 10 $48,000 $63,393 $15,393 11 $52,800 $71,520 $18,720 12 $57,600 $79,973 $22,373 13 $62,400 $88,764 $26,364 14 $67,200 $97,907 $30,707 15 $72,000 $107,415 $35,415 16 $76,800 $117,303 $40,503 17 $81,600 $127,588 $45,988 18 $86,400 $138,283 $51,883 19 $91,200 $149,406 $58,206 20 $96,000 $160,975 $64,975 21 $100,800 $173,006 $72,206

The first thing most of us would deduce from the table is that we would have contributed a total of $100,800 in our child's SA by the time he or she turns 21.

This amount would have compounded to $173,006 because of the annual 4.0 per cent interest earned on their SA balances, and an additional annual interest of 1.0 per cent on the first $60,000.