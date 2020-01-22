How you can protect your family from the Wuhan virus

The mysterious outbreak of epidemic diseases in China and other parts of the world in recent times is not something new.

Whether it is the Zika virus, Ebola or SARS (Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome), their ill effects on the human body have ranged from minor to the extent of being fatal.

Wuhan Pneumonia is one such outbreak that came to light in December 2019.

It was first identified in Wuhan in a 3-year old girl (whose condition was later reported as "stable") and was feared to be a deadly disease.

On 31st December 2019, around 27 pneumonia cases were identified in Wuhan, relating to the Huanan Wholesale Seafood Market. The first people to be affected were those who were working at different stalls in the market.

The seafood market, which is known for selling bats, spotted deer, chicken, venomous snakes, animal organs and other wildlife, was closed immediately for disinfection owing to the suspicion that the virus came from one of the animals.

The first case of Wuhan outside of China was observed in Thailand.

A woman arrived from Wuhan in Bangkok on 8 January when she began displaying symptoms of the illness. BBC reports no other passengers on the plane were infected. She has been quarantined and will return to Wuhan shortly.

The total number of affected people has risen to 440 with 9 deaths as a result of Wuhan Pneumonia.

In one case, a 61-year old man reportedly died of a heart attack and pneumonia infection on 11th January 2020, while he also suffered other health conditions like chronic liver disease.

Doctors and authorities of China have taken quick action in treating the patients and raising awareness. It's a huge sigh of relief that the novel coronavirus hasn't shown any risk of being transmitted between humans.