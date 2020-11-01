HPB is giving away 'free' Fitbits with LiveHealthy SG: Worth it or not?

Covid-19 is truly the bane of our lives — our favourite National Steps Challenge Season 6 is cancelled.

Since the National Steps Challenge won’t make a comeback this year, the Health Promotion Board has come up LiveHealthy and Lumihealth, two fitness programmes to help Singaporeans tackle our WFH weight gain.

Let’s dive in to see if we can score a free Fitbit or HPB vouchers this time round.

HPB’s “free” Fitbit programme: LiveHealthy SG

The HPB has collaborated with Fitbit to come up with LiveHealthy SG, which is sort of like the National Steps Challenge but with a Fitbit instead of a no-brand steps tracker.

Participants will need to commit to one year of Fitbit Premium in order to get a free Fitbit.

When paired with a Fitbit, Fitbit Premium acts like a sort of personal trainer on your wrist. You get access to personalised health/fitness insights and fitness programmes customised to you.

Supposedly, these let you achieve better outcomes in the areas of physical activity, sleep, nutrition and emotional wellbeing.

The only caveat? Your data will be shared with HPB. (Don’t worry, HPB is not going to make you knock it down if you eat a large plate of char kway teow.) You can choose to share anonymously or identify yourself by linking your SingPass with your Fitbit account.

Hm… is this “free” HPB Fitbit really free?

Okay, let’s be honest here. Most of us are more keen on getting a free Fitbit than helping HPB hit its healthy population KPIs. So is it really free?

Well, no. Because you have to sign up for Fitbit Premium ($9.99 a month) for a year, so it’ll cost you about $120 at least. After committing to Premium, you can either get a free Fitbit Inspire HR or top up for one of the fancier models.

PHOTO: LiveHealthy SG

Here’s how much you’ll end up spending.

Total cost (LiveHealthy SG) Retail Price Savings Fitbit Inspire HR $120 $158 $38 Fitbit Charge 4 $120 + $118 top up = $238 $238 None Fitbit Versa Lite Edition $119.88 + $128 top up = $248 $248 None Fitbit Versa 2 $119.88 + $198 top up = $318 $318 None

Sorry to disappoint you but you are not really getting a Fitbit from HPB for free.

The most worthwhile model to get is the Fitbit Inspire HR as you actually get a 24per cent discount via HPB. For the other models, you don’t save anything.

Is Fitbit Premium worth it?

Here’s a table showing what you get with regular Fitbit (free) vs Fitbit Premium ($9.99/month).

Regular Fitbit Premium Mindfulness Yes Yes Wellness Report No Yes Sleep No Yes Exercise Yes Yes Heart Rate Yes Yes Hourly Steps Yes Yes Menstruation Health Yes Yes Weight Yes Yes Water Count Yes Yes Food Intake Yes Yes Video Workout Limited Yes Meditation Guide Limited Yes Healthy habits programme Yes Yes Custom challenges for you and your friends Limited Yes

The only real difference between Fitbit and Fitbit Premium is an additional sleep analysis and wellness report.

Sleep analysis looks at your breathing rate, heart rate variability and resting heart rate.

The wellness report includes a 30-day, 3-month, 6-month, 1-year report on your heart rate, weight, activity, sleep and menstrual cycle

Honestly, both reports are unnecessary if all you need is a basic idea of your fitness.

Fitbit Premium also gives you more access to video workouts and guided meditations, but if you are a cheapskate like us, you probably know how to find free videos on Youtube.

Overall, we’d say Fitbit Premium is for fitness beginners who want to pay a price for discipline. You can sign up for a free 14-day trial of Fitbit Premium if you’re still on the fence.

How to redeem your free HPB Fitbit?

Register online at Live Healthy SG programme page Choose to link your Fitbit and SingPass accounts Go to Fitbit store and choose your Fitbit device bundle After you make your purchase, tap Proceed to Fitbit App. Tap Learn More on the Healthy Population notification at the top to Read More about the LiveHealthy SG program. Receive your Fitbit device via mail and set it up in the Fitbit app.

If you are keen on getting a Fitbit but you don’t want the government to track the laksa that you had, we found discounted Fitbit Inspire HRs ranging from $100.90 to $118 on iShopChangi, Lazada, Courts and Harvey Norman.

Bonus: HPB x Apple Watch Lumihealth programme

Another HPB programme that’s maybe a little more fun than LiveHealthy SG is Lumihealth.

Unfortunately, you need to be rich to use Lumihealth, because it only works with an Apple Watch, which costs at least $299.

If you’ve ever played PokemonGO while wearing your HPB steps tracker to chalk up points, Lumihealth is basically the atas version of that.

In the Lumihealth game, instead of catching Pokemons, you are helping an intergalactic explorer get back home through your weekly activity goals. You can earn rewards worth up to $380 over the two-year duration of the program.

Also, you are only allowed to participate in one programme: It’s either National Steps Challenge or Lumihealth. Tough luck for penny pinchers out there!

Lumihealth vs LiveHealthy SG: Which is better?

HPB x Fitbit: LiveHealthy SG HPB x Apple Watch: Lumihealth Basic device cost $120 $299 Operating system iOS and android iOS Can earn HPB voucher? No Yes, up to $380

Hm… Call us gian png but not being able to earn HPB vouchers is kind of a deal-breaker when it comes to LiveHealthy SG.

Whereas for Lumihealth, even after deducting the Apple Watch cost, you could still get $81 worth of vouchers for free.

But if you genuinely want to have a healthier lifestyle at a lower cost, and are not interested in earning vouchers and all, then by all means go for the cheaper LiveHealthy SG and get a “free” Fitbit.